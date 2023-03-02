Fast News

Russia carries out relentless attacks on Bakhmut, trying to encircle and storm the eastern Ukrainian city after some of the bloodiest fighting of the conflict — now in its day 372.

A Ukrainian service member looks on from a trench at a position outside the frontline town of Horlivka in Donetsk region. (Reuters)

Wednesday, March 2, 2023



2139 GMT — Russia accuses West of sabotaging potential peace deal with Ukraine

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has said there are no signs of Ukraine's readiness to launch peace talks, with Kiev instead issuing "bellicose ultimatums."

In an interview with Russian news portal lenta.ru, Galuzin recalled that Russia and Ukraine held several rounds of talks last year and agreed on a draft of a peace agreement last March in Istanbul.

According to him, there were some 17 versions of the draft, the last of which was sent to Ukraine on April 15 and remains unanswered.

"Apparently, Washington and London, seeing the prospect of Russia and Ukraine reaching mutually acceptable agreements, forbade 'Ukraine's President] Volodymyr Zelenskyy from continuing negotiations. Later, on September 30, he issued a decree on the 'impossibility' of negotiations with the president of Russia [Vladimir Putin]," he noted.

Galuzin said the US and its NATO allies oppose peace because they have invested too much money in Ukraine, which is for them "a tool" for weakening and isolating Russia, breaking the security architecture and preserving their hegemony.

Poland cuts support of Ukrainian refugees

An amendment to an existing act has entered into force according to which Ukrainian refugees living in collective accommodation facilities in Poland whose stay in the country exceeds 120 days will have to cover 50 percent of the cost of accommodation and meals, or $9 a day

From May 1, refugees whose stay exceeds 180 days will cover 75 percent of these costs, or over $13 per day.

"There are over a million war refugees from Ukraine in Poland. The issue of payment for accommodation in places of collective accommodation concerns 80,000 of them, because so many people live in such places. Similar regulations have been in force since June with regard to those who lived with Polish families," said Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration Pawel Szefernaker, the government plenipotentiary for war refugees from Ukraine, in an interview with Polish news site Interia.

The government said the new regulations were publicly known as early as September 2022, although they only became certain when President Andrzej Duda signed the act on January 23.

"The purpose of this solution is not to leave anyone without a roof over their head," said Szefernaker.

2100 GMT — Ukraine survived 'a very difficult' winter: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has praised his country for surviving a "very difficult" winter marked by systematic Russian strikes on energy facilities, which plunged millions into darkness and cold.

"We have overcome this winter. It was a very difficult period, and every Ukrainian experienced this difficulty, but we were still able to provide Ukraine with power and heat," Zelenskyy said in his daily address, adding that "there is still a threat to the energy system."

US seeks allies' backing for possible China sanctions

The United States is sounding out close allies about the possibility of imposing new sanctions on China if Beijing provides military support to Russia for its war in Ukraine, according to four US officials and other sources.

The consultations, which are still at a preliminary stage, are intended to drum up support from a range of countries, especially those in the wealthy Group of 7 (G7), to coordinate support for any possible restrictions.

It was not clear what specific sanctions Washington will propose.

Asked about the consultations, a White House National Security Council spokesperson said Russia's war made it difficult for China with Europe and others.

"It's a distraction for China and a potential blow to their international relationships they do not need nor should they want," the spokesperson said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies