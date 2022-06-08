Fast News

Ukraine struggles to hold its ground in bloody street-to-street fighting in the eastern frontline city of Sievierodonetsk as President Zelenskyy vows to reverse Russia's gains in fighting — now in its 105th day.

After abandoning its bungled attempt to storm Kiev two months ago, Russia has declared that taking the entire Donbass is its main objective. (AFP)

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Governor: Ukrainian forces may have to pull back in Sievierodonetsk

Ukrainian troops may have to retreat from the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, which is being shelled by Russian troops "24 hours a day", the regional governor has said.

"It is possible that we will have to retreat" to better fortified positions, Luhansk governor Sergiy Gaiday said in an interview on the TV channel 1+1. But Ukraine's forces will not give up the city, he added.

Ukraine expects Russia to step up its bombardment of Sievierodonetsk and to mount a huge offensive where Moscow is focusing all its efforts, he added.

Grain shipments may resume from Ukraine's Berdyansk port this week

Grain shipments will resume from Ukraine's Russian-occupied Black Sea port of Berdyansk this week after work was completed to de-mine it, Russia's TASS news agency has cited local authorities as saying.

Ukraine is one of the world's biggest exporters of grain, and Western countries have accused Russia of creating the risk of global famine by shutting Ukraine's Black Sea ports. Moscow denies responsibility for the international food crisis, blaming Western sanctions.

Norway donates 22 howitzers to Ukraine

Norway has donated 22 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, including spare parts, ammunition and other gear, the Norwegian defence ministry has said.

"The Norwegian government has waited to publicly announce the donation for security reasons. Future donations may not be announced or commented upon," it said in a statement.

Ukraine launching 'Book of Executioners' to detail 'war crimes'

Ukraine is launching a "Book of Executioners", a system to collate evidence of "war crimes" that Kiev says were committed during Russia's military offensive, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Ukrainian prosecutors say they have registered more than 12,000 alleged war crimes involving more than 600 suspects since the Kremlin started its offensive on February 24.

"Next week, a special publication is to be launched - 'The Book of Executioners' - an information system to collect a confirmation of data about war criminals, criminals from the Russian army," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

Zelenskyy said this would be a key element in his longstanding pledge to bring to account Russian servicemen who have committed what Ukrainian authorities have described as murders, rape and looting. "These are concrete facts about concrete individuals guilty of concrete cruel crimes against Ukrainians," he said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies