Fast News

Russian troops batter encircled Ukrainian cities with missiles and attempts to evacuate civilians from several areas continue as Russia's war on Ukraine goes into 12th day.

Moscow has accepted to see through civilian evacuations on the condition that they exited to Belarus or Russia. (AP)

Monday, March 7, 2022

Russian stance on corridors completely immoral: Ukraine

Ukraine has condemned a Russian proposal on humanitarian corridors, calling it "completely immoral" after Moscow suggested it would allow people to flee Ukrainian cities provided they exited to Belarus or Russia.

"This is a completely immoral story. People's suffering is used to create the desired television picture," a spokesman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Oleksiy Arestovich, said.

"These are citizens of Ukraine, they should have the right to evacuate to the territory of Ukraine," he said, adding that negotiations were taking place with Moscow on establishing humanitarian corridors, but that they were unlikely to be set up while Russian forces keep trying to advance.

Russia 'trying to manipulate' world leaders on humanitarian corridors

Russia is trying to manipulate French President Emmanuel Macron and other Western leaders by demanding that any humanitarian corridors in Ukraine exit through Russia or Belarus, a senior Ukrainian official has said.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Ukraine was calling on Russia to agree to a ceasefire to allow Ukrainians to evacuate towards the western Ukrainian city of Lviv instead.

China-Russia friendship still 'rock-solid': Chinese FM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said the friendship between China and Russia, Beijing's "most important strategic partner", was still very strong, despite international condemnation of Russia's ongoing invasion.

"The friendship between the two peoples is rock-solid, and both sides' future cooperation prospects are very vast," said Wang at an annual press briefing, and offered Beijing's help in mediating peace.

He added that China would send humanitarian aid to Ukraine and was "willing to work with the international community to carry out necessary mediation".

Some 5 million people could flee Ukraine

As many as five million Ukrainians are expected to flee the country if Russia's bombing of Ukraine continues, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said.

"We must prepare to receive around five million people ... We must mobilise all the resources of the EU to help those countries receiving people," Borrell said, adding that the country "will need more schools, more reception centres, more of everything," he said.

UK not easing rules for Ukrainian refugees

Britain has not been easing its rules for Ukrainian refugees seeking to come to Britain but it does expect its existing route to expand quickly, minister for Europe James Cleverly said.

Britain has already announced visa schemes for those who have family in the country or a willing sponsor, but the government has been criticised by opposition lawmakers for not doing enough to help compared with its European neighbours.

"You've got to remember that two weeks ago this situation didn't exist at all," he told BBC TV. "We're looking to create something at a very, very large scale very, very quickly. Initially, of course, it will be slower than we would like. But that will pick up."

Russia knows Zelenskyy's whereabouts: Israeli officials

Russia has informed Israel that it knows the whereabouts of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Israeli media.

Russians told several countries that they don’t want to cause harm to the Ukrainian leader but prefer to keep him alive and arrest him, Israeli Channel 12 reported, citing unnamed Israeli officials.

There was no comment from Ukrainian officials on the report.

Russia's Gazprom continues gas shipments via Ukraine

Russian state natural gas company Gazprom has been continuing to supply gas via Ukraine at the same volume as a day earlier of 109.5 million cubic metres per day, Russia's Prime news agency reported.

Still room for further sanctions against Russia: France

France and Europe still have margin for manoeuvre to implement further sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has said.

"Yes there are margins for manoeuvre. All options are on the table," Le Maire told BFM television and RMC Radio.

Russian banks plan to issue China-linked payment cards

Some Russian banks have been planning to issue payment cards linked to China's payment system, according to a report by Russian state-owned news agency Tass.

The plan aims to link Russia’s Mir and China’s UnionPay systems to provide payment options for purchases and cash withdrawals abroad. Sberbank, Alfa Bank, and Tinkoff Bank are among the Russian banks considering the plan, according to Tass.

Some Russian banks already operate China's UnionPay payment system, including Rosselkhozbank, Pochta Bank, Gazprombank, Bank St. Petersburg, Russian Regional Development Bank, and Zenit, the report said.

China exports up 16.3 percent as trade with Russia surged

Chinese exports in January and February have risen to a combined 16.3 percent on surging global demand and a spike in trade with Russia, according to customs data released.

The growth rate exceeded economists' expectations of a 15.7 percent gain from a year earlier. Exports to Russia rose 41 percent compared to the same period in the previous year.

Shipments from the world's second-largest economy were valued at $544.7 billion in the first two months, the data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Moscow Exchange to remain closed through Tuesday

Russia’s stock market will continue to suspend trading operations today and tomorrow as trading sessions and settlements will both be closed in all Moscow Exchange markets through March 8, according to the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and Russia’s central bank.

The Bank of Russia said schedule of trading on MOEX, which was suspended until further notice after plummeting a whopping 33.3 percent on February 24, will be announced on its website before 0600 GMT (0900 Moscow time) on Wednesday.

Trading on MOEX was suspended until further notice after plummeting a whopping 33.3% on February 24 when Russia launched the war on Ukraine.

Uniqlo defends decision to stay open in Russia

The parent company of Japanese casualwear giant Uniqlo has defended a decision to keep Russian stores open even as rivals Zara and H&M suspend operations in the country.

Tadashi Yanai, president of Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing, said the conflict should not deprive people in Russia of clothing. "Clothing is a necessity of life. The people of Russia have the same right to live as we do," he said.

Aluminium, copper prices hit record highs on Ukraine

Aluminium and copper prices have struck record highs on supply fears linked to Russia's invasion.

Aluminium reached $4,026.50, the first time the lightweight metal had breached $4,000 per tonne.

Copper's new record stood at $10,845 per tonne.

Danone suspends investment projects in Russia, production to continue

Paris-based food company Danone has said it is suspending all investment projects in Russia amid the war in Ukraine.

The company, however, said, it will maintain production and distribution of fresh dairy products and infant nutrition in order to meet the essential food needs of the local population.

"This war could last for a long time. If so, it will lead to increasing difficulties for the population affected to get hold of basic goods," it said in a statement.

Russia likely seeking to reduce Ukraine's access to news

"Russia is probably targeting Ukraine's communications infrastructure in order to reduce Ukrainian citizens' access to reliable news and information," a post by Britain's Ministry of Defence on Twitter said.

"Ukrainian internet access is also highly likely being disrupted as a result of collateral damage from Russian strikes on infrastructure."

Russia to open humanitarian corridors

The Russian military is set to hold fire and open humanitarian corridors in several Ukrainian cities including the capital Kiev at 0700 GMT (10:00AM Moscow time), the Interfax news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying.

The corridors, which will also be opened from the cities of Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy, are being set up at the personal request of French President Emmanuel Macron and in view of the current situation in those cities, it said.

Those who leave Kiev will be airlifted to Russia, the ministry said, adding that it would use drones to monitor the evacuation and "attempts by the Ukrainian side to deceive Russia and the whole civilised world ... are useless this time".

West asks for Russia to be suspended from Interpol

Several Western countries have called on Interpol to suspend Russia from the international law enforcement organisation, according to British Home Secretary Priti Patel.

The UK, United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand have requested "the immediate suspension of Russia's access to its systems", and asked Interpol's executive committee to make a decision this week, Patel tweeted.

"Russia's actions are a direct threat to the safety of individuals and to international law enforcement cooperation," Patel added.

Australia: Ukraine war a 'moment of choice for China'

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "a moment of choice for China", urging Beijing to end its tacit political and economic support for the war.

Morrison pressed China to shape the actions of its Russian ally and prove that Beijing is committed to global peace and the principle of sovereignty, saying "No country would have a greater impact right now."

"The crisis that now grips Europe heralds a moment of choice for China," Morrison told the Lowy Institute, a Sydney-based foreign policy think tank.

Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia to avoid crackdown

Netflix and TikTok have suspended most of their services in Russia as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia's war in Ukraine.

“In light of Russia's new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service while we review the safety implications of this law. Our in-app messaging service will not be affected,” TikTok said on Twitter.

Netflix cited “circumstances on the ground” for its decision to suspend its Russian service but did not provide further details.

Ukraine claims its forces killed 40 Russian soldiers in Luhansk

Ukraine has claimed that its forces killed 40 Russian soldiers and destroyed 11 military vehicles in the Luhansk region.

It said the Russian army continued its offensive operation against Ukraine by focusing its main efforts on besieging the cities of Kiev, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mykolaiv, reaching the administrative borders in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

The statement added that Russian forces had begun regrouping to attack the capital Kiev.

S.Korea to cut transactions with Russia's central bank

South Korea has toughened its financial sanctions against Russia by banning transactions with Russia's central bank.

South Korea's foreign ministry said it has decided to immobilise any assets held by the Russian central bank in the won and to sever transactions with Russia's central bank, following similar moves by the United States and the European Union.

The new penal ties on Russia follows Seoul's March 1 decision to ban transactions with seven major Russian banks and their affiliates, including Sberbank.

China says most of its citizens evacuated from Ukraine

Beijing's embassy in Ukraine has announced that most of the approximately 6,000 Chinese nationals previously in the country have been evacuated.

"At present, most Chinese compatriots in Ukraine have already been evacuated," the embassy said in a social media statement which urged remaining citizens to evacuate as well, saying "The tense situation in Ukraine continues to deteriorate".

German ministers warn against boycotting Russian oil

Germany's finance and foreign ministers have cautioned against banning Russian energy imports as the West searches for ways to tighten the screws on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said Germany was prepared "to pay a very, very high economic price" but "if tomorrow in Germany or Europe the lights go out, it's not going to stop the tanks," suggesting sanctions could not be sustained long term.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner was also sceptical of an oil ban. "We should not limit our ability to sustain ourselves," he told the newspaper Bild.

New Zealand expands sanctions on Russia

New Zealand's government is set to introduce legislation to allow it to impose sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. It will be the first time New Zealand would have levied sanctions individually on a country.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the sanctions will give the country the ability to freeze Russian assets in New Zealand.

It would prevent people and companies from moving their money and assets here to escape sanctions imposed by other countries, and stop super yachts, ships and aircraft from entering the country's waters or airspace.

Russia reported to be recruiting Syrians for Ukraine war

Russia is recruiting Syrian fighters experienced in urban combat as it ramps up its assault on Ukraine, according to US officials quoted by the Wall Street Journal.

Moscow, which launched an invasion into its Eastern European neighbour on February 24, has in recent days recruited fighters from Syria hoping they can help take Kiev, four US officials told the US daily.

Russia entered the Syrian civil war in 2015 on the side of regime leader Bashar al Assad. The country has been mired in a conflict marked by urban combat for more than a decade.

One official told the Journal that some fighters are already in Russia readying to join the fight in Ukraine, though it was not immediately clear how many combatants have been recruited, and the sources would not provide further detail.

Foreign fighters have already entered the Ukrainian conflict on both sides.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has claimed around 20,000 foreign fighters from more than 50 countries have travelled to the country to join Kiev's forces.

US Congress to 'explore' Russian oil ban, enact $10B in aid for Ukraine this week

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said the chamber is "exploring" legislation to ban import of Russian oil and that Congress intends to enact this week $10 billion in aid for Ukraine in response to Russia's military invasion of its neighbour.

"The House is currently exploring strong legislation that will further isolate Russia from the global economy," Pelosi said in a letter.

"Our bill would ban the import of Russian oil and energy products into the United States, repeal normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, and take the first step to deny Russia access to the World Trade Organization."

Ukraine and Russia to face off at World Court over genocide accusation

Ukraine will ask the United Nations' top court to issue an emergency ruling requiring Russia to stop its invasion, arguing that Moscow's justification for the attack is based on a faulty interpretation of genocide law.

Although the court's rulings are binding and countries generally follow them, it has no direct means of enforcing them.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russia's "special military action" is needed "to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide" –– meaning those whose first or only language is Russian –– in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine's suit argues that the claim of genocide is untrue, and in any case does not provide legal justification for invasion.

The case it has lodged at the World Court, officially known as the International Court of Justice (ICJ), centres on the interpretation of a 1948 treaty on the prevention of genocide, signed by both countries. The treaty names the ICJ as the forum for resolving disputes between signatories.

Last week, the executive board of the International Association of Genocide Scholars issued a statement saying that Putin was "misappropriating and misusing the term 'genocide'".

"There is absolutely no evidence that there is genocide going on in Ukraine," the association's president, Melanie O'Brien, told Reuters news agency.

The Russian embassy in The Hague did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters about the case.

The ICJ can order fast-track "provisional measures" in a matter of days or weeks to prevent a situation from worsening before it looks at the merits of a case, or whether it has jurisdiction.

Ukraine sought provisional measures from the court in 2014 after Russia's annexation of Crimea, and the ICJ ordered both sides not to worsen the dispute.

The hearings start at 10 am (0900 GMT) with Ukraine presenting its case.

Russia is due to respond on Tuesday.

For live updates from Sunday (March 6) click 👉🏽 here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies