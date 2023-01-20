Fast News

Western allies dampen Ukraine's hopes for rapid shipment of battle tanks to boost its firepower for spring offensive against Russia, with US urging Kiev to hold off from mounting such operation as fighting rolls into its 332nd day.

A Ukrainian serviceman looks on and a local resident rides a bicycle while a broken tank is pulled to a truck near the frontline town of Bakhmut. (Reuters Archive)

2130 GMT — Ukraine should focus on preparing offensive, not Bakhmut battle: US official

Ukraine should not fixate on defending the city of Bakhmut at all costs and instead use a window of opportunity to prepare a major counter-offensive against Russian forces, a senior US official has said.

That industrial hub has become the epicentre of the grinding war in eastern Ukraine, involving mass artillery strikes, slow advances and high casualties for both sides.

A senior official in President Joe Biden's administration said the focus on Bakhmut is hampering Ukraine in the more important task of preparing a widely expected spring offensive to make major gains against Russian occupation in the south.

According to the official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity and not being quoted verbatim, time favours Russia in Bakhmut, given its greater artillery resources and sheer numbers of troops.

Ukraine minister says had frank chat with Germany about tanks

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleskii Reznikov has said he had "a frank discussion" with German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius about the supply of Leopard tanks, adding that the talks would continue.

Reznikov made the remarks on Twitter after he attended a meeting of Western allies in Germany, where Ukraine's partners did not agree to give the tanks to Kiev.

Germany, which makes the Leopard tanks, would have to approve any transfer.

2100 GMT — Netherlands to support Ukraine with Patriot parts, missiles



The Dutch government has announced that it will send two Patriot air defense system launchers and a series of missiles to Ukraine.

Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren said in a statement that the Netherlands will cooperate with the US and Germany to support the Patriot defense system project.

Ollongren added that 65 Dutch soldiers will train Ukrainian soldiers on the s ystem.

