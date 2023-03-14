Fast News

Ukraine's future hinges on the outcome of fighting with Russia in and around Bakhmut, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says as Moscow intensifies a winter campaign to capture the small eastern city on the 384th day of the conflict.

Bakhmut has become the main focus of Russia's assault, with months of bloody infantry battles inflicting heavy losses on both sides. (AA)

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine's future depended on the outcome of battles in key points in the east of the country.

"It is very tough in the east - very painful. We have to destroy the enemy's military power. And we shall destroy it," Zelenskyy said.

"Bilohorivka and Marinka, Avdiivka and Bakhmut, Vuhledar and Kamyanka - and other places where the kind of future we are to have is being decided. Where the future of all Ukrainians is being fought for."

Bakhmut has become the main focus of Russia's assault, with months of bloody infantry battles inflicting heavy losses on both sides.

Russian forces led by the Wagner private army have captured the city's east but so far failed to encircle it.

Follow more updates 👇

2104 GMT — US to extend humanitarian stay for Ukrainians who entered via Mexico

President Joe Biden's administration will allow Ukrainians who entered the United States last year at the Mexico border to renew their humanitarian status, giving them continued access to government benefits like health insurance and food stamps.

The extension is a victory for advocates who have urged the US administration to expand legal pathways for thousands of asylum seekers from a select group of countries who have been allowed to enter the country in recent years on a temporary emergency basis.

The US Department of Homeland Security said that about 25,000 Ukrainians who fled the conflict in Ukraine and sought refuge in the United States via Mexico in early 2022 can now extend their stay beyond the one-year permit they were initially granted.

Many showed up at the US-Mexico border because they had few other avenues to reach the United States.

1941 GMT — UN committed to 'integrity' of Black Sea grain deal: Guterres

The United Nations has affirmed its commitment to the Türkiye-brokered Black Sea grain deal, saying its chief would do everything possible to preserve its "integrity" after Moscow floated renewing it for a shorter period.

"The UN Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) has confirmed that the UN will do everything possible to preserve the integrity of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and ensure its continuity," the UN said in a statement late on Monday after a meeting in Geneva on its renewal.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin suggested at the talks renewing the deal for 60 days, or half the term of the previous extension.

1846 GMT — Kiev’s entry into EU, NATO should not be seen as 'charity’ or ‘payoff': top diplomat

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said Kiev's entry into the EU and NATO should not be seen as a "charity" or "payoff" but as something in the "best pragmatic interest of the European community."

"The EU and NATO membership of Ukraine will guarantee long-term peace and stability. On the other hand, adding more ambiguity would be incredibly reckless. Half-baked solutions, like keeping Ukraine in the background or in the waiting room, would invariably result in new Russian aggression, which is not in Europe's best interests," Kuleba said during a speech at the Oxford-Ukraine Summit in the UK.

In his statement, Kuleba said it is not necessary to consider what Russia says because President Vladimir Putin is "done" and "laid out all of its cards on the desk," noting that Ukraine must triumph despite this, to ensure that Moscow is not rewarded for "what it has done."

For our live updates from Monday (March 13), click here.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies