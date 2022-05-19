Fast News

Finland and Sweden apply to join NATO, abandoning generations of neutrality for fear that Russia will not stop with Ukraine, where fighting stretches to its 85th day.

An adviser to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that “until Russia is ready to fully liberate occupied territories, our negotiating team is weapons, sanctions and money.” (AP)

Thursday, May 19, 2022

Ukraine: 'Do not offer us a ceasefire'

An adviser to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that the country won’t accept any ceasefire until all the Russian troops pull back.

“Do not offer us a ceasefire – this is impossible without total Russian troops withdrawal,” Mykhailo Podolyak, who was involved in several rounds of talks with Russia, wrote on Twitter. In a reference to a 2015 peace agreement for eastern Ukraine that was brokered by France and Germany and signed in the Belarusian capital Minsk, Podolyak wrote: “Ukraine is not interested in new 'Minsk' and the war renewal in a few years.”

Several Ukrainian officials have recently issued similar statements. Podolyak didn’t specify what would constitute “total” withdrawal. He added that “until Russia is ready to fully liberate occupied territories, our negotiating team is weapons, sanctions and money.”

'No shortcuts' to Ukraine EU membership: Scholz

Ukraine's bid to join the EU cannot be sped up despite the Russian offensive, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says, adding that the bloc must find a 'fast and pragmatic' way to help Kiev.

"There are no shortcuts on the way to the EU," Scholz said, adding that an exception for Ukraine would be unfair to the Western Balkan countries also seeking membership. "The accession process is not a matter of a few months or years," he said.

- “No shortcuts” to Ukraine EU membership

- EU must start work preparing a solidarity fund to aid in reconstructing Ukraine after conflict

Kiev complains of 'second-class treatment' by 'some EU capitals'

Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has criticised the "second-class treatment" of Kiev by some EU countries, after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the war-torn country's bid to join the bloc cannot be speeded up.

"Strategic ambiguity on Ukraine's European perspective practised by some EU capitals in the past years has failed and must end," Kuleba said on Twitter.

He slammed the "second-class treatment" of Ukraine that he said "hurt feelings of Ukrainians".

Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs from Mariupol

The international Red Cross says it has registered “hundreds” of Ukrainian prisoners of war who left the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

The Red Cross said in a statement that the operation continued Wednesday and was still ongoing. The International Committee of the Red Cross said it is not transporting them to the places where they are held, which is in separatist-controlled territory in eastern Ukraine.

“The registration process that the ICRC facilitated involves the individual filling out a form with personal details like name, date of birth and closest relative,” it said. “This information allows the ICRC to track those who have been captured and help them keep in touch with their families.”

No nuclear arms or NATO bases on Finland's soil, PM tells paper

Finland does not want NATO to deploy nuclear weapons or set up military bases on its territory even if Finland becomes a member, the Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin tells an Italian newspaper in an interview.

"I think at this stage it is important to stay calm, to have discussions with Türkiye and all other member countries, answering questions that may exist and correcting any misunderstandings," Marin told Italian daily Corriere della Sera.

Marin also said the question of NATO deploying nuclear weapons or opening bases in Finland was not part of Helsinki's membership negotiations with the Western military alliance. "Nor do I think there is any interest in deploying nuclear weapons or opening NATO bases in Finland," she said.

Poland to help Sweden, Finland if they are attacked before NATO accession

Poland will assist Sweden and Finland, should they be attacked before obtaining NATO membership, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki says.

"I consider the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO as an important signal of strengthening security in Europe," he said during a conference.

"I want to make it clear that in the event of an attack on Sweden or Finland during their accession (process), Poland will come to their aid."

Russia says 771 Ukrainian fighters surrendered from Azovstal plant in last 24 hours -RIA

Russia's defence ministry says 771 Ukrainian fighters have surrendered from the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 1,730 since Monday, RIA reports.

The ministry said 80 of those were wounded, RIA reported.

Hundreds of Ukrainian fighters have surrendered from the labyrinth of bunkers and tunnels below the plant, though Moscow and Kiev have given different estimates on numbers.

Japan to double Ukraine aid to $600 million

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says his country will double its financial aid for Ukraine to $600 million in support of the country badly damaged by Russia’s offensive.

Japan will provide the additional $300 million through the World Bank to help Ukraine’s financial difficulties because of the Russian offensive, Kishida said.

The announcement comes just before Japan hosts US President Joe Biden and two other leaders for a regional strategic framework known as the Quad summit and bilateral meetings next week when Kishida is expected to emphasise Japanese support for Ukraine.

Ukraine shells village in Russia's Kursk, killing one

Ukrainian forces have shelled a border village in Russia's western region of Kursk at dawn, killing at least one civilian and injuring others, regional governor Roman Starovoit said.

Shells have hit an alcohol factory in the village of Tyotkino and several other buildings, Starovoit wrote on messaging app Telegram.

"Another enemy attack on Tyotkino, which took place at dawn unfortunately ended in tragedy. At the moment, we know of at least one civilian death," Starovoit said, adding that others were wounded and receiving medical attention.

Zelenskyy: Russia made 'catastrophic mistakes' in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that "catastrophic mistakes" have been made by Russia during its military aggression on Ukraine.

Speaking during his nightly address from Kiev, Zelenskyy said that the Russian Army has allegedly started to use laser weapons systems due to a lack of missiles.

"This clearly indicates the complete failure of the invasion," he said, adding the Russian Army fired missiles at Mykolaiv and also at Dnipro on Wednesday.

Russia using prototype of new laser weapon

Russia has begun using the prototype of a new laser weapon in Ukraine that is capable of hitting a target 5 kilometres away, according to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov.

The state news agency Tass quoted Borisov as saying on national television that the prototype of a new laser weapon was tested on Tuesday against a drone and incinerated it within five seconds.

Borisov said a new generation of laser weapons will eventually allow Russia to conserve its expensive long-range missiles.

Türkiye: Ukraine conflict should end to ensure hunger crisis does not worsen

Türkiye has called for international collaboration to ensure that the fighting in Ukraine does not worsen the hunger crisis.

Speaking at a high-level ministerial meeting on "Global Food Security-Call to Action" at the United Nations, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu warned that Russia's aggression in Ukraine poses a significant challenge "as both countries are major global food suppliers and decreasing their ability to produce and export will directly impact global food security."

"We need international collaboration to ensure that this war doesn't worsen the hunger crisis. This is yet another reason why we should end this war and we should work for the peaceful resolution of conflicts," said Cavusoglu.

