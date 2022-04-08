Fast News

Russia has given up on conquering Kiev after its forces were soundly beaten back by the Ukrainian military, says US, as EU brings new sanctions against Moscow and fighting intensifies on 44th day.

Members of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces attend tactical, combat and first aid training course in Kharkiv on April 7, 2022. (AFP)

Friday, April 8, 2022

US blacklists Russian shipbuilder and diamond mining company

The United States has blacklisted two Russian state-owned enterprises, United Shipbuilding Corp and the Alrosa diamond mining company, denying them access to the US financial system over Russia's military offensive in Ukraine.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden called the images emerging as Russian troops withdraw from parts of Ukraine an "outrage" to humanity, as he hailed Moscow's expulsion from the UN Human Rights Council.

"Russia's lies are no match for the undeniable evidence of what is happening in Ukraine," Biden said in a statement. "The signs of people being raped, tortured, executed –– in some cases having their bodies desecrated –– are an outrage to our common humanity."

