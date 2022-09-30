Fast News

President Putin is set to annex Ukrainian regions under the control of Russia's forces and a strike kills at least 23 people in Zaporizhzhia — one of the four occupied regions — as the conflict enters its 219th day.

Russia, which attacked Ukraine on February 24 in what it calls a special military operation, denies deliberately targeting civilians though its attacks have devastated Ukrainian towns and cities. (AP)

Friday, September 30, 2022

Kremlin-backed official blames Ukraine for convoy attack: agencies

A Kremlin-backed official in the occupied Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia has blamed Kiev's forces for a deadly strike on a civilian convoy that killed at least 23 people, denying the Russian army was behind the attack.

"The Kiev regime is trying to portray what happened as shelling by Russian troops, resorting to a heinous provocation," Vladimir Rogov, the official, said on Telegram on Friday.

"Ukrainian fighters committed yet another terrorist act."

At least 23 killed in Russian missile strike in Ukraine: regional governor

At least 23 people died and 28 were wounded after Russian forces shelled a civilian humanitarian convoy in the southern Ukraine region of Zaporizhzhia, the regional governor said.

"As of now we know about 23 dead and 28 injured. All civilians, local people. Burn in hell damned Russians," Oleksandr Starukh wrote on Telegram on Friday.

EU's energy chief Kadri Simson on energy crisis:



- Cannot treat Russia & trusted gas suppliers the same

- We have to offer price cap for all Russian gas

- We have to negotiate gas price corridors with our trusted partners pic.twitter.com/dfbMA7d0ZW — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) September 30, 2022

Moscow-installed official in Kherson killed in Ukrainian strike: Agencies

A Moscow-installed official in Kherson, a southern Ukrainian region controlled by Russia, was killed in strikes by Kiev's forces, Russia's state-run news agency cited local officials as saying.

"The first deputy head of security in the Kherson administration, Alexei Katerinichev, died as a result of a missile attack by Ukrainian troops in the centre of Kherson," RIA Novosti said on Friday.

Uzbekistan says won’t deport Russians fleeing conscription

Uzbekistan has no plans to deport Russians who are fleeing en masse to Central Asia to evade conscription amid Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine, the Tashkent government said on Friday.

Hundreds of thousands of men, some with families, have left Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilisation last week; many headed to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and other Central Asian former Soviet republics.

Some draft dodgers, however, remain concerned about their safety in those countries since their governments have close ties with Moscow.

Russia set to formally annex more of Ukraine

Russia is formally annexing more of Ukraine in an escalation of the seven-month battle that was expected to isolate the Kremlin further, draw more international punishment and bring Ukraine extra military, political and economic support.

The annexation — and planned celebratory concerts and rallies in Moscow and the occupied territories — would come just days after voters supposedly approved Moscow-backed referendums that Ukrainian and Western officials have denounced as illegal, forced and rigged.

Russian officials said four regions of Ukraine — Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — would be folded into Russia during a Kremlin ceremony attended by President Vladimir Putin, who is expected to give a major speech.

The regions' Moscow-backed leaders would sign treaties to join Russia in the Kremlin’s ornate St. George's Hall.

UNSC to vote on resolution condemning Russia annexation referendums

The United Nations Security Council is expected to vote on a resolution condemning the referendums on annexing several Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine, the council's current president, France, said.

The resolution -- drafted by the United States and Albania -- has no chance of passing thanks to Moscow's veto power, though it can then be presented to the General Assembly.

The text, seen by the AFP news agency, "condemns the Russian Federation's organisation of illegal so-called referenda" in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, saying they "have no validity," "cannot form the basis for any alteration of the status of these regions," including "any purported annexation."

The meeting is set for 1900 GMT, ahead of another discussion on the leaks discovered in the Nord Stream gas pipeline, and on the same day that Russian President Vladimir Putin is to hold a formal ceremony at the Kremlin on the annexations.

