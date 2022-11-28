Fast News

Russia continues to strike eastern and southern Ukraine while civilians continue to leave Kherson region as the conflict enters its 278th day.

The head of Ukraine's state-run nuclear energy company had earlier that there were signs that Russian forces might be preparing to vacate the vast Zaporizhzhia plant. (AFP Archive)

Monday, November 28, 2022

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will remain under Russian control - officials

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine will remain under Russian control, the Kremlin's spokesperson has said, after a Ukrainian official suggested Russian forces were preparing to leave.

Authorities installed by Moscow in the nearby city of Enerhodar had also denied the reports earlier on Monday. "The media are actively spreading fake news that Russia is allegedly planning to withdraw from Enerhodar and leave the (plant). This information is not true," the Russia-installed administration wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The head of Ukraine's state-run nuclear energy company said on Sunday there were signs that Russian forces might be preparing to vacate the vast Zaporizhzhia plant which they seized in March, soon after invading Ukraine.

Ankara has shown a diplomatic solution to the conflict is 'possible': Erdogan

Türkiye has worked hard since day one to end the Russia-Ukraine war and to stop bloodshed, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the 38th Ministerial Session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul.

He added Ankara has shown that a diplomatic solution is possible.

US weighs sending 100-mile strike weapon to Ukraine: report

The Pentagon is considering a Boeing proposal to supply Ukraine with cheap, small precision bombs fitted onto abundantly available rockets, allowing Kiev to strike far behind Russian lines, according to a Reuters report.

Boeing's proposed system, dubbed Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB), is one of about a half-dozen plans for getting new munitions into production for Ukraine and America's Eastern European allies, industry sources said.

GLSDB could be delivered as early as spring 2023, according to the news agency.

Russia's Gazprom won't reduce gas supplies to Moldova

Russian state gas producer Gazprom has decided against reducing gas supplies to Moldova, but said in a statement that it reserved the right to lower or cut shipments if Moldova fails to make agreed gas payments.

Last week, Gazprom accused Ukraine of keeping gas supplies which pass through the country on the way to Moldova, and said it could start reducing these flows.

Ukraine denied withholding Russian gas meant for Moldova.

Zelenskyy says Ukraine is preparing for new wave of Russian strikes

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia would launch new missile attacks on his country, and warned defence forces and citizens should be prepared to work together to withstand the consequences.

"We understand that the terrorists are planning new strikes. We know this for a fact," Zelenskyy said. "And as long as they have missiles, they, unfortunately, will not calm down."

Zelenskyy said the week to come could well be as difficult as the previous week, when attacks on electricity infrastructure subjected Ukrainians to the most acute power cuts since Russian troops attacked in February.

"Our defence forces are getting ready. The entire country is getting ready," he said. "We have worked out all the scenarios, including with our partners."

