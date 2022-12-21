Fast News

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has answered: "No," to the question of the whether Moscow had any expectations that something positive could come from Zelenskiy's trip as the conflict rolls into its 300th day.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was due to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and Congressional leaders on Wednesday in his first foreign trip since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into his country on Feb. 24. (AFP)

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Kremlin says no chance of Ukraine talks as Zelenskyy travels to Washington

The Kremlin has said that nothing good would come from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's trip to Washington and that Russia saw no chance of peace talks with Kiev.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that continued Western arms supplies to Ukraine would lead to a "deepening" of the conflict - something which could backfire on Kiev, he warned.

"The supply of weapons continues and the range of supplied weapons is expanding. All of this, of course, leads to an aggravation of the conflict. This does not bode well for Ukraine," Peskov said.

War in Ukraine showcases future of warfare: NATO official

The ongoing war in Ukraine demonstrates what the future of warfare looks like, according to David van Weel, NATO's assistant secretary general for emerging security challenges.

Although conventional arms, including tanks and artillery, and tactics like digging trenches have been widely used on the battlefield, modern technologies provided to Ukraine by the alliance since 2014 have played a key role in boosting Kiev's resilience against Moscow, David van Weel told Anadolu Agency in an exclusive interview.

When the war in Ukraine began on February 24, Russian attacks were not limited to tangible targets, said van Weel, underlining that Moscow also struck the country's cyberspace.

US to send $1.8 billion in aid, Patriot battery, to Ukraine

The US will send $1.8 billion in military aid to Ukraine in a massive package that will for the first time include a Patriot missile battery and precision-guided bombs for their fighter jets, US officials said, as the Biden administration prepares to welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington.

US officials described details of the aid on condition of anonymity because it has not yet been announced.

The aid signals an expansion by the US in the kinds of advanced weaponry it will send to Ukraine to bolster the country’s air defenses against what has been an increasing barrage of Russian missile strikes.

Ukraine's Zelesnkyy set to visit the US: sources

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to visit Washington on Wednesday for a meeting with Joe Biden and an address to Congress – his first trip abroad since Russia started its offensive in February.

The visit to Washington is set to include an address to Congress on Capitol Hill and a meeting with President Joe Biden.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies