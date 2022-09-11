Fast News

Russia pulls back troops from two areas in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances, as fighting rages on its 200th day.

Energoatom says risk remains high that outside power is cut again, in which case the plant would have to fire up emergency diesel generators to keep the reactors cool. (AP Archive)

Sunday, September 11, 2022

Final reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped

Ukraine’s atomic power operator said that the last reactor at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has been shut down after the plant was reconnected to the electricity grid.

The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia plant was disconnected from the grid last week after all its power lines were disconnected as a result of fighting in the area, and was operating in “island mode” for several days, generating electricity for crucial cooling systems from its only remaining reactor in operation.

Nuclear operator Energoatom said that one of the power lines was restored late Saturday, allowing plant operators to shut down the last reactor.

Gazprom's planned gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine at same level

Russia's Gazprom said it will ship 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of natural gas to Europe via Ukraine, the same volume as on Saturday.

Ukraine continues to make significant gains in the Kharkiv region, UK says

Britain said that Ukrainian forces have continued to make significant gains in the Kharkiv region over the last 24 hours.

Russia has likely withdrawn units from the area, but fighting continues around the cities of Kupiansk and Izium, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.

Ukraine FM: We need more weapons

The success of a counter-offensive against Russia shows Ukraine can beat Moscow's forces but Kiev needs more weapons from its partners, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

Moscow abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine in a sudden collapse of one of the war's principal front lines after Ukrainian forces made a rapid advance.

Kuleba, speaking at a news conference with visiting German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, said some allies had initially been hesitant to send weapons, citing the risk of antagonising Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Now, thank God, we are no longer hearing this argument ... we have demonstrated we are capable of defeating the Russian army. We are doing that with weapons given to us," he said. "And so I reiterate: the more weapons we receive, the faster we will win, and the faster this war will end."

