UN is seeking to facilitate a deal to evacuate people from combat areas in Ukraine, including southern port of Mariupol. Meanwhile, Moscow stated it evacuated over a million people to Russia as the conflict entered its 66th day.

A fire allegedly caused by military activities spreads on a field in Sloviansk, eastern Ukraine, on April 29, 2022, amid Russia's military offensive launched on Ukraine. (AFP)

Saturday, April 30, 2022

Russia: Lifting sanctions part of negotiations with Ukraine

Lifting sanctions imposed on Russia is part of peace negotiations between Moscow and Ukraine, which are "difficult" but continue daily, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

Kiev has warned that talks on ending Russia's attacks, now in its third month, were in danger of collapse.

"At present, the Russian and Ukrainian delegations are actually discussing on a daily basis via video-conferencing a draft of a possible treaty," Lavrov said in comments to China's official Xinhua news agency published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.

Ukraine's city of Kharkiv was one of Russia's first targets. And, it's still under assault. Meaning that its residents have to make a new life, in fear--underground pic.twitter.com/5cuEgZiX6P — TRT World (@trtworld) April 30, 2022

Lavrov: Over 1 million people evacuated from Ukraine to Russia

More than 1 million people have been evacuated from Ukraine into Russia since February 24, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

The 1.02 million includes 120,000 foreigners and people evacuated from Russian-backed regions of Ukraine, the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's republics, which Russia recognised as independent just before launching its assault.

According to data from the United Nations, more than 5.4 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the attack.

UN seeks to broker evacuation of civilians

The United Nations doggedly sought to broker an evacuation of civilians from the increasingly hellish ruins of Mariupol, while Ukraine accused Russia of showing its contempt for the world organisation by bombing Kiev when the UN leader was visiting the capital.

The mayor of Mariupol said the situation inside the steel plant that has become the southern port city’s last stronghold is dire, and citizens are “begging to get saved." Mayor Vadym Boichenko added, "There, it’s not a matter of days. It’s a matter of hours.”

Ukraine’s forces, meanwhile, fought to hold off Russian attempts to advance in the south and east, where the Kremlin is seeking to capture the country's industrial Donbass region.

Kremlin: Transferring Russian assets to Ukraine is dangerous

Russian President Vladimir Putin's chief spokesman Dmitry Peskov has described US President Joe Biden’s suggestion to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine as “outrageous” and a “violation of all legal norms".

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said by expropriating private property, the US authorities are creating "a dangerous precedent”.

"This, of course, is a very dangerous precedent, it is an outrageous distortion of any legal norms, a violation of all legal concepts in general.

