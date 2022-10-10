Fast News

Russia and Ukraine trade accusations over explosion in Kerch Bridge in annexed Crimea and shelling of Zaporizhzhia, which killed several people as fierce fighting enters into 229th day.

Dead, wounded among victims of Kiev missile strikes, says Ukrainian president, urging residents to remain in shelters (Reuters)

Monday, October 10, 2022

Explosions rock central Kiev in apparent missile strikes

Multiple explosions rocked Kiev following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital.

Kiev Mayor Vitalii Klitchko reported explosions in the city’s Shevchenko district, a large area in the center of Kiev that includes the historical old town as well as several government offices and Zelenskyy's office.

Lesia Vasylenko, a member of Ukraine's parliament, posted a photo on Twitter showing that at least one explosion occurred near the main building of the Kiev National University in central Kiev.

Train services on red metro line stopped in Ukrainian capital Kiev, all underground stations now working as shelters, say local media reports. The number of casualties is not yet known.

Just minutes from my home. Just 20 minutes ago. What is #Russia trying to hit? The national university? The park? Or the playground? pic.twitter.com/311EHalGH6 — Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) October 10, 2022

Ukraine's Zelenskyy: Russia trying to "wipe us off the face of the earth"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there were dead and wounded in blasts that rocked cities across Ukraine and accused Russia of trying to wipe his country "off the face of the earth."

"They are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth...destroy our people who are sleeping at home in (the city of) Zaporizhzhia. Kill people who go to work in Dnipro and Kiev," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram messaging app.

"The air raid sirens do not subside throughout Ukraine. There are missiles hitting. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded."

Missile strikes Zaporizhzhia, causing injuries — local official

Overnight shelling of the city of Zaporizhzhia destroyed a multi-storey apartment building causing injuries, Oleksandr Starukh, governor of the broader Zaporizhzhia region said.

"As a result of a missile attack in the centre of Zaporizhzhia, a multi-storey residential building was destroyed again," Starukh said on the Telegram messaging app. "There are injured."

An early Sunday strike in the city killed at least 13 people and injured 87 others, including 10 children.

For live updates from Sunday (October 9), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies