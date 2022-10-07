Fast News

Russia's President Vladimir Putin marks his 70th birthday with little fanfare, and Ukraine claims it has liberated 2,434 sq km and 96 settlements in the east of the country, as fighting rolls into its 227th day.

A Ukrainian serviceman climbs out of a shell crater in a front of a social infrastructure building near the town of Lyman. (Reuters)

Saturday, October 8, 2022

Ukraine says mass grave found in recently liberated Lyman town

Ukrainian authorities have found a mass grave in the recently liberated eastern town of Lyman and it is unclear how many bodies it holds, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in an online post.

Separately, the Ukrinform news agency cited a senior police official as saying the grave contained 180 bodies.

Ukrainian troops liberated Lyman from Russian control on Saturday.

Multiple explosions rock eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv



A series of explosions have rocked the eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv, sending towering plumes of illuminated smoke into the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions.

The blasts came as Russia concentrated attacks in its increasingly troubled invasion of Ukraine on areas it illegally annexed, while the death toll from earlier missile strikes on apartment buildings in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia rose to 14.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram that the early-morning explosions were the result of missile strikes that hit one of the city's medical institutions, a non-residential building and other spots.

