Russian President Putin thanks Chinese leader Xi for his "balanced" approach to Ukrainian crisis – now in its 205th day – at a meeting that followed a major setback for Moscow on the battlefield.

Ukrainian soldiers walk in the town of Izyum, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces from Russia, in explosive Kharkiv region. (Reuters)

Friday, September 16, 2022

Zelenskyy: Ukraine finds a mass grave in recaptured Izyum city

Ukrainian authorities have found a mass grave in the recaptured city of Izyum, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address, adding that more information should be available on Friday.

"Russia is leaving death behind it everywhere and must be held responsible," he said.

"We want the world to know what the Russian occupation has caused," he said, without giving details on the number of bodies found or their cause of death. "We need to have more clear and verified information tomorrow."

Serhiy Bolvinov, the chief police investigator for Kharkiv region, told Sky News that forensic investigations would be carried out on every body.

"I can say it is one of the largest burial sites in a big town in liberated (areas)... 440 bodies were buried in one place," Bolvinov said.

US to announce new $600M arms package for Ukraine

The United States will soon announce a new $600 million arms package for Ukraine to help the Ukrainian military battle Russia, US officials have said.

Report: Large part of Ukraine grain storage lost in war



Ukraine has lost nearly 15 percent of its grain storage capacity in the war with Russia, threatening its role as a key food supplier to the world, a new report has said.

The US government-backed Conflict Observatory said Russians had seized 6.24 million tonnes worth of food storage capacity, and that another 2.25 million tonnes of capacity in Ukrainian hands had been destroyed.

In total, the war has removed around 8.5 million of Ukraine's 58-million-tonne storage capacity, threatening the country's future ability to get crucial supplies of wheat, corn and sunflower oil to the world market, according to the report.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies