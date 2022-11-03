Fast News

Ukrainian forces can retake Kherson city from Russian troops, says US, in what would be a major defeat for Russia in its military offensive against its neighbour, as fighting enters its 254th day.

Ukraine has destroyed 278 Russian aircraft during eight months of fighting, Ukraine's commander-in-chief claims. (AFP)

Friday, November 4, 2022

Zelenskyy: Russian strikes leave 4.5 million without power

Around 4.5 million people across Ukraine are affected by power cuts caused by Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has alleged.

"Tonight, about 4.5 million consumers have been temporarily disconnected from energy consumption... the very fact that Russia is resorting to energy terrorism shows the weakness of our enemy. They cannot beat Ukraine on the battlefield, so they try to break our people this way," Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine touts 'irrefutable evidence' of no dirty bomb

The UN atomic agency's conclusion is "obvious" given "irrefutable evidence" showing the absence of any dirty bomb, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has said.

"The conclusion of the IAEA today is quite obvious," Zelenskyy said.

We have given them full freedom of action at the relevant facilities, and we have clear and irrefutable evidence that no one in Ukraine has created or is creating any 'dirty bombs'."

For live updates from Thursday (November 3), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies