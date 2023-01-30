Fast News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says "the situation is very tough" in Bakhmut, Vuhledar and other sectors in Donetsk region, where there are constant Russian attacks, as the conflict enters its 341st day.

"Russia wants the war to drag on and exhaust our forces. So we have to make time our weapon," says Zelenskyy. (AFP Archive)

Monday, January 30, 2023

005 GMT – Missile hits apartment building in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv – governor

A missile has hit an apartment building in Ukraine's city of Kharkiv, and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said.

A Reuters news agency's picture from the scene showed a fire ablaze in a residential building.

"An enemy rocket has struck an apartment building in the city centre, in Kyiv district," Synehubov said on Telegram.

"First indications are a C-300 missile. Emergency services are on site. Information on casualties and damage is being clarified."

Here are other key developments:

0010 GMT – Ukraine needs more weapons, faster – Zelenskyy

Ukraine needs new weapons and faster deliveries to confront a "very tough" situation of constant attacks by Russian forces in the eastern Donetsk region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"The situation is very tough. Bakhmut, Vuhledar and other sectors in Donetsk region – there are constant Russian attacks. There are constant attempts to break through our defences," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

"Russia wants the war to drag on and exhaust our forces. So we have to make time our weapon. We have to speed up events, speed up supplies and open up new weapons options for Ukraine."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies