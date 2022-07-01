Fast News

Russian forces withdraw from a strategic Black Sea island, potentially easing threat to vital port city of Odessa, but keep up their push to encircle last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk province, as fighting rolls into its 128th day.

The southern region of Odessa is a strategic flashpoint, as it is home to Ukraine's historic port city of the same name. (Reuters Archive)

Friday, July 1, 2022

Ukraine: Missile strike kills 17 people

Seventeen people have been killed in missile strikes on an apartment building and recreation centre in southern Ukraine's Odessa region, authorities said.

Fourteen were killed and 30 wounded in the strike on a nine-storey apartment block, the emergency services said on Telegram. Seven people were rescued from the rubble of the building, including three children, they said.

Odessa military administration spokesperson Sergiy Bratchuk said the missiles were fired by aircraft that flew in from the Black Sea.

The strikes took place in the Bilgorod-Dnistrovsky district.

Zelenskyy says Ukraine is now exporting power to EU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the launching of power transmissions to Romania was the start of a process that could help Europe reduce its dependence on Russian hydrocarbons.

Zelenskiyy's comments in his nightly video message followed an announcement by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal that exports had started earlier in the day –– with a volume of 100 megawatts –– four months into Russia's offensive on Ukraine.

The president said the start of exports was "another significant step in our movement toward the European Union".

"Thanks to Ukrainian electricity, a significant part of the Russian gas used by European consumers can be replaced. This is therefore not just a question of export earnings for us but a question of security for all of Europe," he said. "Let me remind you that linking our country to the common EU energy system took place already after the war began. Ukraine is doing things now that once seemed impossible."

For live updates from Thursday (June 30), click here

Source: AFP