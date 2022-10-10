Fast News

Russia and Ukraine trade accusations over explosion in Kerch Bridge in Crimea and shelling of Zaporizhzhia, which killed several people as fierce fighting enters into 229th day.

An early Sunday strike in the city killed at least 13 people and injured 87 others, including 10 children. (Reuters)

Monday, October 10, 2022

Overnight shelling of the city of Zaporizhzhia destroyed a multi-storey apartment building causing injuries, Oleksandr Starukh, governor of the broader Zaporizhzhia region said.

"As a result of a missile attack in the centre of Zaporizhzhia, a multi-storey residential building was destroyed again," Starukh said on the Telegram messaging app. "There are injured."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies