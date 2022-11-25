Fast News

Ongoing "Russian attacks" have crippled Ukraine's energy infrastructure as winter sets in, spurring fears of health crisis and further exodus as fighting enters its 276th day.

Around 600,000 subscribers were experiencing power cuts in Kiev, as were residents of Odessa, Lviv, Vinnytsia and Dnipropetrovsk, says President Zelenskyy. (AFP Archive)

Saturday, November 26, 2022

Blackouts continue in most Ukraine regions

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that over six million households in the country are still affected by power cuts, two days after reported Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

"As of this evening, blackouts continue in most regions (of Ukraine) and in Kiev. In total, more than six million subscribers," Zelenskyy said in his daily address, adding that the number of affected households has reduced "by half" since Wednesday.

Zelenskyy said that some 600,000 subscribers were experiencing power cuts in the capital Kiev with the Odessa, Lviv, Vinnytsia and Dnipropetrovsk regions also among the worst affected.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies