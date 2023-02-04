Fast News

European Union offers strong support for Ukraine at a summit in Kiev but sets "no rigid time lines" for its accession to the wealthy bloc as fighting enters its 346th day.

Ukrainian soldiers attend drills of armed forces at the border with Belarus, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near Chornobyl, Ukraine. (Reuters)

Saturday, February 4, 2023

0600 GMT — Germany has evidence of war crimes in Ukraine

Germany has collected evidence of war crimes in Ukraine, the country's prosecutor general said in a newspaper interview, adding that he saw a need for a judicial process at international level.

"Currently, for example, we are focusing on the mass killings in Bucha or attacks against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure," Peter Frank told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

So far, prosecutors have pieces of evidence in the "three-digit range", he added, without elaborating.

0324 GMT — US allows seized Russian money to go to Ukraine aid: report



Attorney General Merrick Garland has said that he authorised the United States to begin using seized Russian money to aid Ukraine, according to US media.

The announcement came during a meeting between Garland and Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin in Washington, nearly one year after Moscow began attacking its former Soviet neighbour.

"Today, I am announcing that I have authorised the first-ever transfer of forfeited Russian assets for use in Ukraine," Garland said, according to CNN.

The money will come from assets confiscated from Russian oligarch Konstan tin Malofeyev after his indictment on sanctions evasions in April, and will go to the State Department "to support the people of Ukraine."

2133 GMT — Price caps not intended to 'crash' Russia's economy

The Group of Seven industrialised countries and Australia have reached agreement on price caps for Russian petroleum products, the group said in a statement, after a similar announcement by the EU.

There are two price levels, $100 per barrel for more expensive fuel like diesel and $45 on lower-quality products such as fuel oil, the statement said, adding that the policy aims "to prevent Russia from profiting from its war of aggression against Ukraine" and support stability in energy markets.

The intent of Western price caps on Russian crude and oil product exports is to reduce revenues that Russia can use to fight war in Ukraine, not to "crash" Russia's economy, a senior US Treasury official told reporters.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies