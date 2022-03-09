Fast News

Russia continues bombing Ukrainian sites on the 14th day of the war as Western countries pile pressure on Moscow and tens of thousands leave hamlets and cities to escape death and food shortages.

Russia's war on Ukraine has forced more than two million people into exile, according to UN. (AA)

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Russia to allow Ukrainian civilians to leave major cities

Russian forces will stop firing from 10 am Moscow time (0700 GMT) to provide humanitarian corridors for people to leave capital Kiev and four other cities, senior Russian officials have said.

Meanwhile, the United Nations human rights office said it had verified 1,335 civilian casualties so far in Ukraine, including 474 killed and 861 injured, but the true toll was likely to be higher.

Ukraine says its forces have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops.

Russia has confirmed about 500 losses.

Neither side has disclosed Ukrainian casualties.

Civilian evacuations took place on Tuesday, in particular from the town of Sumy, where two convoys left during the day.

Evacuations also took place outside the capital Kiev.

But attempted evacuations from the port town of Mariupol have failed on several occasions in recent days, with both Kiev and Moscow blaming the other side for the failures.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's president called for an end to the war with Russia, saying the two countries should hold talks for the sake of the people.

"The war must end. We need to sit down at the negotiation table –– not for obsolete murderous ambitions, but in the interests of the people," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message.

Japan may exit Sakhalin energy projects to stop Russia's aggression

Japanese Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda has said that Tokyo may consider pulling out of the "Sakhalin projects", referring to energy projects on Russia's Sakhalin Island, if that helps stop Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Hagiuda made the comment during a parliament session.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies