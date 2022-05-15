Fast News

Russian troops set to withdraw from around Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv as grinding battle continues in the country's eastern industrial heartland in 81st day of Russia's attacks.

Military aid, delivered as part of the United States' security assistance to Ukraine, is unloaded from a plane at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kiev. (Reuters)

Sunday, May 15, 2022

More weapons, aid on way to Ukraine – Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he had met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Berlin and that "more weapons and other aid is on the way to Ukraine".

"We agreed to work closely together to ensure that Ukrainian food exports reach consumers in Africa and Asia. Grateful to Secretary Blinken and the US for their leadership and unwavering support," Kuleba tweeted.

Kuleba was due to brief NATO foreign ministers meeting in Berlin on Sunday on the situation on the ground in Ukraine and on how the alliance can further help the country as it battles Russian forces for the 12th week.

Missiles destroy military infrastructure in western Ukraine near Polish border

Four missile strikes hit military infrastructure in the Yavoriv area of western Ukraine, near the Polish border, Lviv region's Governor Maxim Kozitsky said.

"The object is completely destroyed," Kozitsky said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Earlier, a regional air command of Ukraine said several missiles had been fired at the Lviv region from the Black Sea in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Ukraine can win war: NATO deputy chief

Ukraine can win the war against Russia, NATO’s deputy secretary general said.

“The brutal invasion of Russia is losing momentum,” Mircea Geoana told reporters on the way to the second day of the informal meeting of NATO foreign affairs ministers in Berlin.

“With the bravery of the Ukrainian people, army, and our help, Ukraine can win this war,” Geoana said.

"More weapons and other aid is on the way to Ukraine," says Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba after meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Berlin pic.twitter.com/PJBlBefkOF — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) May 15, 2022

Russia's Donbass offensive 'has lost momentum' - Britain

Russia's offensive in Ukraine's Donbass region "has lost momentum and fallen significantly behind schedule", British military intelligence said.

"Under the current conditions, Russia is unlikely to dramatically accelerate its rate of advance over the next 30 days," the British military said in a regular Twitter bulletin.

On Friday, Ukrainian forces prevented an attempted Russian river crossing in the Donbass, an eastern area comprising the Luhansk and Donetsk regions that has been a focus of the offensive.

Russian village bordering Ukraine shelled, one wounded

One person was wounded when forces in Ukraine fired at a Russian village close to the border, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the report.

Envoy says Russian diplomats in US are threatened, enticed by FBI

Russian diplomats in Washington are being threatened with violence and US intelligence services try to make contact with them, Tass news agency cited the ambassador as saying.

Anatoly Antonov told Russian television that since Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24, face-to-face meetings with US officials had ended.

"It's like a besieged fortress. Basically, our embassy is operating in a hostile environment ... Embassy employees are receiving threats, including threats of physical violence," Tass quoted him as saying.

Missile hits military infrastructure in Ukraine's Lviv region - governor

A missile strike hit some military infrastructure in the western Ukrainian region of Lviv, the region's Governor Maxim Kozitsky said in a post on his Telegram messaging app.

"There is no information about dead or injured at this hour," Kozitsky said. "The extent of the destruction is being clarified."

Ukraine's Zelenskyy defiant as Russia retreats from Kharkiv

Fresh off his country's Eurovision win, a defiant Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to one day host the song contest in the embattled city of Mariupol, which is almost entirely in Russian hands aside from a stalwart group of a few hundred Ukrainian fighters who continue to hold out in a steel factory.

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra won the popular contest with its song “Stefania,” which has become a popular anthem among Ukrainians during the war, and its victory was a morale booster.

“Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe,” Zelenskyy said on Facebook.

Ukrainian forces launch a counter-offensive in Izium, a city southeast of Kharkiv, making it harder for Moscow to encircle Donbass. Journalist Owen Holdaway brings us the latest pic.twitter.com/Js2v1o1gPa — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) May 15, 2022

Russian, Ukrainian officials negotiate Mariupol evacuations

Ukrainian fighters holed up in a steel plant in the ruined southern port of Mariupol faced continued attacks on the city's last stronghold of resistance.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said authorities were negotiating the evacuation of 60 severely wounded troops, but Russia had not agreed to the evacuation of all wounded fighters at the steelworks, who number in the hundreds.

Earlier an adviser to Mariupol Mayor Petro Andryushenko said via Telegram that a convoy of between 500 and 1,000 cars carrying civilians from the city was allowed to enter Ukraine-controlled territory and was headed for Zaporizhzhia, the first major city beyond the front lines.

