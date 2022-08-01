Fast News

A senior Russian official outlines plans to rebuild Ukraine's southern port city of Mariupol, which suffered a devastating siege and heavy shelling, as fierce fighting continues on the 159th day.

Khusnullin said the population of Mariupol should rise to 350,000 people by 2025, without specifying how this goal will be achieved. (AP)

Russia outlines plans to rebuild Ukraine's devastated Mariupol

A senior Russian official has outlined plans to rebuild Ukraine's southern port city of Mariupol that suffered a devastating siege and heavy shelling before being captured by Russian troops.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said in an interview with Russia's RBC TV channel that the first buildings currently under construction will be ready by the autumn.

"The first residential buildings will be standing by September. We will already have the first hospitals, will build a centre of the emergencies ministry," he said.

Russia: Harpoon, HIMARS systems destroyed in Ukraine

Russia's defence ministry has said that its forces destroyed two US-made HIMARS in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, and a launch system for Harpoon anti-ship missiles in Odessa region, Interfax reported.

UK: Russia continues to attempt tactical assaults on Bakhmut

Britain has said that Russia had continued to attempt tactical assaults on the Bakhmut axis in eastern Ukraine over the last four days, but had only managed to make slow progress.

"As briefed by the Ukrainian authorities last week, Russia is likely reallocating a significant number of its forces from the northern Donbass sector to southern Ukraine," the British Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update.

Britain said that Russia was probably adjusting the operational design of its attacks on Donbass and had likely identified its Zaporizhzhia front as a vulnerable area in need of reinforcement.

First shipment of grain leaves Odessa under Türkiye-brokered deal



As part of a recent deal brokered by Türkiye, the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain has departed from the port of Odessa to Lebanon.

Loaded with corn, the Sierra Leone-flagged dry cargo ship Razoni left Odessa on Monday morning, as agreed by the sides of the accord, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said in a statement.

"The ship Razoni has left the port of Odessa bound for Tripoli in Lebanon. It is expected in Istanbul on August 2. It will then continue its journey after it has been inspected in Istanbul," the ministry said.

Moscow strikes Ukraine's south, drone hits Russian fleet HQ

Ukraine has said the "brutal" shelling by Moscow so far of the southern city Mykolaiv killed a grain tycoon, as Russia claimed an attack from a drone wounded six personnel at the headquarters of its Black Sea fleet.

Russian bombardment of the eastern town of Bakhmut was intense after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for civilians to leave the frontline Donetsk region, which has borne the brunt of the Kremlin's offensive.

Russian authorities in the Crimean Black Sea peninsula — seized by Moscow from Ukraine in 2014 — said a small explosive device from a commercial drone, likely launched nearby, hit the navy command in Sevastopol.

The local mayor blamed "Ukrainian nationalists" for the attack that forced the cancellation of festivities marking Russia's annual holiday celebrating the navy.

"Today, one of the most brutal shellings of Mykolaiv and the region over the entire period of the full-scale war took place. Dozens of missiles and rockets." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Source: TRTWorld and agencies