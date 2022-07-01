Fast News

Russian forces withdraw from a strategic Black Sea island, but keep up their push to encircle last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk province, as fighting rolls into its 128th day.

A Ukrainian soldier walks through a village near the frontline in the Donetsk oblast region, eastern Ukraine. (AP)

Friday, July 1, 2022

Moscow denies striking apartments near Ukraine's Odessa



The Kremlin has dismissed allegations that Russian missiles had struck an apartment building near the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odessa early morning.

Ukrainian authorities said Russian missiles had hit an apartment building and two holiday camps, killing at least 18 people and wounding dozens.

"I would like to remind you of the president's words that the Russian Armed Forces do not work with civilian targets ," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call with reporters.

Dozens of Russian weapons tycoons have faced no Western sanctions

As Russia's military campaign continues in Ukraine, Western nations have responded in part by targeting Russia's defence industry with sanctions when the United States issued new sanctions on some arms makers and executives at the heart of what it dubbed Russian President Vladimir Putin's "war machine."

Reuters examination of companies, executives and investors underpinning Russia's defence sector shows a sizable number of players have yet to pay a price: Nearly three dozen leaders of Russian weapons firms and at least 14 defence companies have not been sanctioned by the United States, the European Union or the United Kingdom.

Sanctions on Russia's arms makers and tycoons have been applied inconsistently by these NATO allies, with some governments levying penalties and others not, the Reuters review showed.

Russia's decree on Sakhalin-2 project not a requisition, says Japan industry minister

Japan doesn't consider Russia's decree on the Sakhalin-2 gas and oil project as a requisition, industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said to reporters.

The Japanese government believes the decree, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, is asking current stakeholders whether they agree to hand over all rights of the project to a new company, he added.

Putin signed a decree on Thursday to take charge of the Sakhalin-2 project in Russia's far east, a move that could force Shell and Japan’s Mitsui and Mitsubishi to abandon their investments in the project.

Hungary must radically increase its defence capabilities, PM Orban

Hungary will speed up its defence development programme, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio.

"We must radically increase our defence capabilities," Orban said. He reiterated that Hungary's interest was for the war in neighbouring Ukraine to end as soon as possible.

Ukraine: Missile strike kills 18 people

Eighteen people have been killed in missile strikes on an apartment building and recreation centre in southern Ukraine's Odessa region, authorities said.

Fourteen were killed and 30 wounded in the strike on a nine-storey apartment block, the emergency services said on Telegram. Seven people were rescued from the rubble of the building, including three children, they said.

Odessa military administration spokesperson Sergiy Bratchuk said the missiles were fired by aircraft that flew in from the Black Sea.

The strikes took place in the Bilgorod-Dnistrovsky district.

Zelenskyy says Ukraine is now exporting power to EU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the launching of power transmissions to Romania was the start of a process that could help Europe reduce its dependence on Russian hydrocarbons.

Zelenskiyy's comments in his nightly video message followed an announcement by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal that exports had started earlier in the day –– with a volume of 100 megawatts –– four months into Russia's offensive on Ukraine.

The president said the start of exports was "another significant step in our movement toward the European Union".

"Thanks to Ukrainian electricity, a significant part of the Russian gas used by European consumers can be replaced. This is therefore not just a question of export earnings for us but a question of security for all of Europe," he said. "Let me remind you that linking our country to the common EU energy system took place already after the war began. Ukraine is doing things now that once seemed impossible."

