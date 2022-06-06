Fast News

Russia warns any Western deliveries of longer-range rocket systems would prompt Moscow to hit "objects that we haven't yet struck" in Ukraine, where fighting rages on its 103rd day.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had been due to hold talks with top officials in Belgrade, one of Moscow's few remaining allies in Europe. (Archive) (AFP)

Monday, June 6, 2022

Russia says ban on Lavrov's plane a 'hostile action'

Moscow has denounced the "hostile" actions of several European countries after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was forced to cancel a visit to Serbia over airspace closures.

Bulgaria, Macedonia and Montenegro refused a request from Russia for Lavrov's plane to pass through their airspaces on the way to Serbia because of sanctions imposed over Moscow's military action in Ukraine.

"Such hostile actions against our country can cause certain problems", Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, while insisting that Russia and Serbia would continue contacts.

Russia's Lavrov blasts 'unthinkable' airspace closures

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has blasted European countries for blocking his plane from travelling to Serbia, saying: "The unthinkable has happened".

"This was a deprivation of a sovereign state of the right to carry out foreign policy", Lavrov told an online press conference in Moscow.

Italy summons Russian ambassador over media spat

Italy has summoned Russia's ambassador after Moscow alleged the Italian media have been waging an anti-Russian propaganda campaign through its coverage of the conflict in Ukraine.

The foreign ministry in Rome said it called in ambassador Sergey Razov to reject "insinuations regarding the alleged involvement of our country's media in an anti-Russian campaign".

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio has insisted the media were "saying what happens, that Russia has used over 2,000 missiles against Ukraine, that 200 children have died".

Russian FM warns West over long-range rockets

Russia's foreign minister has warned the West that if it provides Ukraine with long-range rockets, Moscow will respond by taking over larger areas of Ukraine.

Speaking during an online news conference, Sergey Lavrov said that “the longer the range of weapons you supply, the farther away the line from where neo-Nazis could threaten the Russian Federation will be pushed”.

The US and Britain have announced they will provide Ukraine with multiple rocket-launchers capable of striking targets up to 80 kilometres away.

Ukraine seeking Soviet-era weapons from Bulgaria: Envoy

Ukraine has asked Bulgaria for Soviet-era weapons to help in its ongoing fight against Russian forces, according to a Ukrainian diplomat.

Vitaly Moskalenko, Kiev’s ambassador to Bulgaria, said he sent a formal request to the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry last Friday.

“We need weapons. We are talking about howitzers and missile systems from the Soviet era, old weapons that we can handle”, he told Bulgarian news channel bTV.

32 journalists killed in Ukraine since conflict began: minister

At least 32 journalists have been killed in Russia’s ongoing offensive in Ukraine, the Ukrainian culture and information policy minister has said.

As Ukraine marks its annual Journalists Day, Oleksandr Tkachenko hailed all journalists working in the country as “heroes”.

“Eternal memory to our fighters of information front. All journalists today who work 24/7 are heroes. Our information front is strong thanks to all of you”, he said on Twitter.

Ukraine forces can beat back Russian attacks on Sievierodonetsk: mayor

Ukraine has concentrated enough forces to repel Russian attacks in the frontline eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, but neither side is preparing to withdraw and street fighting rages, mayor Oleksandr Stryuk has told Ukrainian television.

"(We) have focused enough forces and resources there to beat back attacks on the city", Stryuk said.

In separate comments, Defence Ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk told a briefing that Russia was not sparing troops or equipment in its push to capture Sievierodonetsk, the largest remaining Ukrainian-controlled city in Luhansk region.

Ukraine has 'every chance' to fight back in Sievierodonetsk: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russian forces had the numerical advantage in the battle for the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, but that Ukraine's forces had "every chance" of fighting back.

Zelenskyy told reporters at a briefing in Kiev that the situation would become very difficult for Ukraine if Russia breaks through in the eastern region of Donbass.

Ukrainian crews have started training in Europe on US-supplied HIMARS, its defence minister says, as Kiev tries to hold out against Russian forces. Moscow, in response, is accusing the US of "adding fuel to fire.”



Ukraine's position has 'worsened a little' in Sievierodonetsk fighting

Ukraine's position "worsened a little" in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, but Kiev's forces defended their positions against Russia in an industrial zone as heavy fighting raged, a regional governor has said.

"The fiercest fighting is in Sievierodonetsk. Fast-moving fighting is happening right now," Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai told national television.

"Our defenders managed to undertake a counter-attack for a certain time; they liberated almost half of the city. But now the situation has worsened a little for us again," he said.

Russia struck rail infrastructure in Kiev: UK

Britain's defence ministry has said that Russian air-launched cruise missiles struck rail infrastructure in Ukraine capital Kiev.

Heavy fighting continues in the city of Sievierodonetsk and Russian forces are pushing towards Sloviansk, Britain's Ministry of Defence said in a Twitter update.

In Sievierodonetsk, the main battlefield in the east, where Russia has concentrated its forces recently, Ukraine officials said a counterattack had retaken half of the city.

UK to give Ukraine long-range missile systems

Britain has said it will mirror the United States and send long-range missile systems to Ukraine, defying warnings from Russian President Vladimir Putin against supplying Kiev with the advanced weapons.

The UK Ministry of Defence said London had coordinated closely with Washington over its gift of the multiple-launch rocket systems, known as MLRS, to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression.

The M270 launchers, which can strike targets up to 80 kilometres away with precision-guided rockets, will "offer a significant boost in capability for the Ukrainian forces," the ministry added.

Zelenskyy visits two towns near front in eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he had visited two towns near the front of battles against the Russian army after meeting troops in Zaporizhzhya region.

"After that I went with the head of (my) office to the east. We were in Lysychansk and Soledar," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video.

"I am proud of everybody I met, everyone I shook hands with, everyone with whom I connected with and had expressed my support," he said, adding, "we brought something for the military. I will not elaborate in detail on this. And there's something we brought from them to you. This is important – we brought you confidence.''

Lysychansk is in the Luhansk region and Soledar is in the Donetsk region –– making up the Donbass, the focus of Russia's advances in eastern Ukraine.

