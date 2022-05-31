Fast News

Moscow's troops push deeper into the strategic eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, while the European Union agrees to ban most imports of Russian oil in response to the Ukraine conflict — now in its 97th day.

Russian forces have stepped up their offensive in the Donbass, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the situation remains "extremely difficult". (AFP)

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Russians, Ukrainians fight block by block in eastern city

Russian troops are fighting street by street with Kiev's forces in a battle that has left the strategic eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, once home to 100,000 people, in ruins.

Artillery fire has destroyed critical infrastructure and damaged 90 percent of the buildings, and power and communications have been largely cut in the city, mayor Oleksandr Striuk said. He estimated that 1,500 civilians have died in the fighting.

Governors of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions — which make up the Donbass — said on Monday six civilians, including a journalist, were killed in shelling. Authorities in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, also reported one fatality. Meanwhile, the struggle continued for the southern Kherson region.

Russian forces face stiff resistance in Ukraine's Donbass

Russian forces have not advanced as rapidly as they had hoped in the battle for Sievierodonetsk, the easternmost city still in Ukraine's hands, a Moscow-backed separatist leader was reported by state-run TASS news agency as saying.

The leader of so-called Luhansk People's Republic, Leonid Pasechnik, told TASS that a third of Sievierodonetsk was "already under our control" but progress less rapid than hoped. The advance of Russian troops was complicated by the presence of several large chemical plants in the area.

Russia has been seeking to seize the entire Donbass, consisting of Luhansk and Donetsk which Moscow claims on behalf of separatist proxies. Capturing the twin cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk on the banks of the Siverskyi Donets river would give Moscow effective control of Luhansk.

Zelenskyy says Russia hopes for famine crisis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the Russian blockade of Ukrainian seaports prevents Kiev from exporting 22 million tons of grain.

In his nightly address Monday, Zelenskyy said the result is the threat of famine in countries dependent on the grain and could create a new migration crisis. He charges that “this is something the Russian leadership clearly seeks.”

Zelenskyy accused Moscow of “deliberately creating this problem so that the whole of Europe struggles and so that Ukraine doesn’t earn billions of dollars from its exports”. He called Russia’s claims that sanctions don’t allow it to export more of its food a lie.

EU agrees ban on 'more than 2/3' of Russian oil imports

European Union leaders have reached a compromise to impose a partial oil embargo on Russia at a summit focused on helping Ukraine with a long-delayed package of sanctions that was blocked by Hungary.

The watered-down embargo covers only Russian oil brought in by sea, allowing a temporary exemption for imports delivered by pipeline.

EU Council President Charles Michel said on Twitter the agreement covers more than two-thirds of oil imports from Russia, "cutting a huge source of financing for its war machine. Maximum pressure on Russia to end the war."

European Union leaders agreed to send Ukraine $9.7 billion to support its economy in the face of Russia's assault, Michel announced.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies