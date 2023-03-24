Fast News

The Russia-Ukraine war is now in its 394th day.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Moscow is not interested in peace after Russian air strikes hit two dormitories and a college in Rzhyshchiv, 64 km south of the capital Kiev. (Reuters)

Friday, March 24, 2023

Russian forces may have to advance as far as Kiev or Lviv in Ukraine, Russia's former president Dmitry Medvedev has said in an interview with Russian news agencies.

"Nothing can be ruled out here. If you need to get to Kiev, then you need to go to Kiev, if to Lviv, then you need to go to Lviv in order to destroy this infection," RIA Novosti quoted Medvedev as saying.

Follow more updates👇

0701 GMT — Ukraine prepares counteroffensive as Russia's assault flags

Ukrainian troops, on the defensive for months, will soon counterattack as Russia's offensive looks to be faltering, a commander said, but President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that without a faster supply of arms the war could last years.

The Ukrainian military said early on Friday that 1,020 Russian troops had been killed over the previous 24 hours as they launched unsuccessful attacks on the towns of Lyman, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarske. But their main focus was still the mining town of Bakhmut.

Russian forces have for months been trying to capture Bakhmut as they seek to extend their control over eastern Ukraine.

There was no immediate word from Russia on the latest fighting and Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports.

Ukraine's top ground forces commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said earlier his forces would soon begin a counter-offensive after withstanding Russia's winter campaign.

0107 GMT — Russia reacts to UK decision to send uranium-based ammo to Ukraine

Russia has threatened to escalate attacks in Ukraine after the British government announced it would provide Ukraine with a type of munition that Moscow claims has nuclear components.

The British defence ministry on Monday confirmed it would provide Ukraine with armour-piercing rounds containing depleted uranium.

Such rounds were developed by the US during the Cold War to destroy Soviet tanks, including the same T-72 tanks that Ukraine now faces in its push to break through a stalemate in the east.

Depleted uranium is a byproduct of the uranium enrichment process needed to create nuclear weapons. The rounds retain some radioactive properties, but they can't generate a nuclear reaction like a nuclear weapon would, RAND nuclear expert and policy researcher Edward Geist said.

23:12 GMT — Russia hits out at Council of Europe as Ukraine fight grinds on

Russia understood the decision to quit the Council of Europe was right and will not return to it in the future, a Russian senior diplomat has said, accusing the council of being Russophobic [dislike or fear of Russia].

In an interview with TASS news agency, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of European Cooperation Nikolay Kobrinets said, "Our 'divorce' with Strasbourg is not a whim, it’s a well-thought decision that took a few years to ripe. The Council of Europe of the present day is far from what it used to be back in 1996. Double standards, hypocrisy and Russophobia are its distinctive traits now. Clearly, with the Council of Europe of this kind, our ways have parted."

Kobrinets went on to say that unification principles and democratic ideals, proclaimed by the Council of Europe's Charter were "sacrificed to bloc interests."

In his words, the West turned the organisation into its ideological appendage and used it to "impose its dubious 'progressivist' values" on Russia and to put pressure on its government and people.

"The page has been turned. There is nothing to regret," the Russian diplomat added.

2044 GMT — Russia takes a dig at 'biased' German media

A report by the German government to the parliament, showing that the country's media are not "just biased, but receive a salary from the government," confirms what Russia "was aware of" long ago, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson has said.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Maria Zakharova told the Anadolu Agency that the German authorities "have done this [interfered in the work of the media] historically and are doing it now."

"We learned nothing new, we've been saying all the time that the German media ... are biased, paid for by German political forces, prone to propaganda and self-censorship.

"Now the German media themselves published relevant materials provided officially by the German side, from which it follows that the German government, contrary to the [previous] statements not only interfere but pays and moderates the content," she said.

Zakharova said Russia is open to "constructive settlement" of conflicts, but if its voice is not heard, then "it learned to take mirror measures."

For our live updates from Thursday (March 23), click here.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies