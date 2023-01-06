Fast News

Russian defence ministry said Ukraine continued artillery fire on population centres and Russian army positions while Kiev accused Moscow of striking the city of Kramatorsk.

Friday, January 6, 2023

Russia says respecting ceasefire, accuses Ukraine of shelling



The Russian army said it was abiding by a temporary unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine from 0900 GMT as decreed by President Vladimir Putin and accused Ukrainian troops of shelling.

"Despite Russian forces respecting a ceasefire as of 12:00 pm on January 6, the Kiev regime continued artillery fire on population centres and Russian army positions," the defence ministry said on social media.

Ukraine reports fresh Russian strikes after announced ceasefire



Russian forces struck the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential administration said, after the supposed start of a unilateral Russian ceasefire.

"The occupiers hit the city with rockets twice," Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on social media, adding that a residential building had been hit but there were no victims.

Putin's unilateral ceasefire starts in Ukraine

A unilateral Russian ceasefire ordered by President Vladimir Putin has come into force along the entire front as of noon Moscow time (0900 GMT), Russian state television said.

"At noon today, the ceasefire regime came into force on the entire contact line," Russia's state First Channel said. "It will continue until the end of January 7."

Lukashenko visits Russian troops stationed in Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko visited a military base where Russian troops are stationed, the defence ministry said.

During the meeting, Lukashenko and an unnamed representative from the Russian army discussed the two countries' joint military drills, it said.

"At this stage, units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are ready to carry out tasks as intended," the representative said.

Türkiye vows to continue efforts for negotiations between Russia, Ukraine

The Russia-Ukraine war is "likely to escalate in the coming months. More war means more destruction, and a deeper, longer crisis. This is not good for anyone," Turkish presidential spokesperson said Ibrahim Kalin said on Twitter.

"Türkiye will continue its efforts for negotiations, ceasefire, prisoner exchange, nuclear security and grain export."

Train arrives in Belarus

A train carrying Russian troops and equipment has arrived in Belarus, Minsk's defence ministry said.

Belarus, which is closely allied with Moscow, said it would receive more weapons and equipment from Russia as the two boost their military cooperation.

This has raised concern that Belarus could be used as a staging post to attack Ukraine from the north.

Ukraine dismisses Putin's Christmas ceasefire as 'hypocrisy'

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia was seeking a truce to use as a cover to stop Ukrainian advances in the eastern Donbass region and bring in more men and equipment.

"They now want to use Christmas as a cover, albeit briefly, to stop the advances of our boys in Donbass and bring equipment, ammunitions and mobilised troops closer to our positions," Zelenskyy said in his video address, speaking pointedly in Russian rather than Ukrainian.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter that Russia "must leave the occupied territories - only then will it have a 'temporary truce',"

"Keep hypocrisy to yourself."

Putin had ordered a 36-hour cease-fire along the entire line of contact in Ukraine from noon Moscow time Friday until midnight on Saturday.

US to send Ukraine dozens of Bradleys in $2.85B aid package

The US will send Ukraine nearly $3 billion in military aid, in a massive new package that will for the first time include several dozen Bradley fighting vehicles, US officials said.

European allies also stepped up their weapons commitments. Germany announced it will provide armored personnel carriers and a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, and France said it will soon hold talks to arrange for the delivery of armored combat vehicles.

All of the announcements, however, fall short of sending heavier battle tanks, which are more complex to use and have a longer-range gun.

US appreciates Türkiye's role to end Russia-Ukraine war

The US "greatly" appreciates the role Türkiye has played in efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, the State Department said.

"We greatly appreciate the constructive role that Turkey has played in trying to bring about an end to this barbaric work," spokesman Ned Price said at his daily news conference.

"We appreciate Turkey's steadfast commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity, and its efforts to foster dialogue between Ukraine and Russia," he added.

