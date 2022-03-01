Fast News

Russian military assault on Ukraine goes into its sixth day as a huge military convoy rumbles toward Kiev, raising fears of intense fighting and more displacements of civilians. Latest updates:

Russian troops are ramping up efforts to take Kiev, which has put up a strong resistance, and massed armoured vehicles and artillery near the capital. (AFP)

Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Russia to target Kiev security services

Russian troops will carry out an attack on the infrastructure of Ukraine's security services in Kiev and urged residents living nearby to leave.

"We call on...Kiev residents living near relay nodes to leave their homes," Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

"In order to suppress information attacks on Russia, the technological infrastructure of the SBU (Ukraine's Security Service) and the 72nd main PSO (Psychological Operations Unit) centre in Kiev will be hit with high-precision weapons."

Konashenkov also said Russian troops and pro-Moscow rebels have linked up in a key region along the Azov Sea coast in eastern Ukraine.

Second round of 'talks on March 2'

The second round of Russia-Ukraine talks is planned for March 2, Russia's TASS news agency has reported, quoting a source on the Russian side.

After the first round of negotiations, which took place on Monday and produced no tangible results, the sides had said they would meet again in the coming days.

China 'deeply regrets' Ukraine-Russia conflict

China's foreign minister has spoken with his Ukrainian counterpart and called for a resolution to the crisis through negotiation, Chinese state media has said.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Dmytro Kuleba that Beijing "deeply regrets that conflict has broken out between Ukraine and Russia, and is paying extreme attention to the harm suffered by civilians", state broadcaster CCTV reported.

It added that Wang called for the two countries to "find a way to resolve the issue through negotiations".

Kuleba asked his Chinese counterpart to use Beijing's ties with Moscow to stop Russia's military invasion, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Kiev residents have been evacuating amid reports of an imminent Russian attack as a 64-km-long convoy of tanks approaches Ukraine’s capital and Kremlin claims to have intelligence HQ in central Kiev in crosshairs.



Moscow to limit foreign investment being pulled from country

Russia is preparing a presidential decree aimed at preventing foreign investment exiting the country, its prime minister has said, after Moscow was hit by a barrage of sanctions.

"In the current sanctions situation, foreign investors will be guided not by economic factors, but by political pressure," Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"To enable businesses to make informed decisions, a draft presidential decree has been prepared to introduce temporary restrictions on exiting Russian assets."

He added: "We still consider foreign business as potential partners."

Ukraine invasion an attack on freedom: Prince Charles

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is an attack on freedom and democracy, Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son and heir has said, in rare outspoken comments from a senior royal.

Prince Charles, 73, spoke out as he visited Southend-on-Sea, where local MP David Amess was stabbed to death in last October as he met constituents at a weekly public meeting.

He described Amess' death, for which one man is awaiting trial for murder and terrorism offences, as "an attack on democracy... on open society, on freedom itself".

"We are seeing those same values under attack today in Ukraine in the most unconscionable way," he said in a speech to mark Southend officially gaining city status.

"In the stand we take here, we are in solidarity with all those who are resisting brutal aggression."

EU chief: Europe's fate 'in the balance'

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is "a moment of truth for Europe" and the future of the continent is at stake, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has said.

"The destiny of Ukraine is at stake, but our own fate also lies in the balance," the European Commission president told the European Parliament.

As part of the EU's response, she said, Brussels would provide 500 million euros ($560 million) in extra funding to help deal with the "humanitarian consequences" of the war, including the flow of refugees into the bloc.

"If (Russian President Vladimir) Putin was seeking to divide the EU, to weaken NATO, and to break the international community, he has achieved the exact opposite," she added.

UK: Evicting Russia from UN Security Council among 'options'

The UK government is open to removing Russia as one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

"I think it's something we want to discuss with the UN obviously," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesperson, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told reporters.

"What is right to say is that we want to see Russia isolated diplomatically, and we will consider all options to achieve that," he said, adding that Johnson had yet to stake out a position himself on the question.

Britain is also one of the five permanent members alongside Russia, the United States, China and France.

Germany's Scholz: Russia must end Ukraine 'bloodshed'

Russia must immediately withdraw its troops and end the "bloodshed" in Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said, warning of further sanctions to punish Moscow's aggression.

Russia should "immediately stop all hostilities, withdraw Russian troops to Russia and return to dialogue," Scholz told reporters in Berlin. "The bloodshed must end."

"We will certainly add more to the packages (of sanctions) that we have decided so far," he said, adding that "Ukraine is literally fighting for survival".

Fertiliser-maker Yara: Global food supply at risk

Russia's invasion threatens global food supplies, Norwegian fertiliser-maker Yara International has said, adding that the international community needs to reduce its dependence on Russian raw materials for agriculture.

Ukraine and Russia are both major exporters of some of the world's most basic foodstuffs, together accounting for about 29 percent of global wheat exports, 19 percent of world corn supplies and 80 percent of world sunflower oil exports.

But Russia also exports crop nutrients as well as natural gas, which is critical for producing nitrogen-based fertilisers. Yara said that in total, 25 percent of the European supply of the key crop nutrients nitrogen, potash and phosphate come from Russia.

"With the geopolitical conditions out of balance, the biggest sources of raw material to Europe's food production are being subject to limitations, and there are no short-term alternatives," Yara said in a statement.

Removing, manipulating or changing road signs.



Ukraine recalls Georgia, Kyrgyzstan envoys

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Kiev is recalling ambassadors from fellow ex-Soviet republics Kyrgyzstan and Georgia over their government's stance on Russia's invasion.

"We are recalling for consultations our ambassador from Kyrgyzstan over a justification of the aggression against Ukraine," he said in a video on Facebook.

"We are recalling our ambassador from Georgia, over the obstacles created to the volunteers who want to help us and over the immoral position on sanctions."

Harley suspends business, bike shipments to Russia

Harley-Davidson Inc says it has suspended its business and shipments of its bikes to Russia.

Many Western firms, including General Motors Co and Germany's Daimler Truck Holding AG, have idled operations in Russia.

Harley did not immediately respond to a request for additional details on the suspension.

Jaguar Land Rover 'pauses' Russia car deliveries

Indian-owned carmaker Jaguar Land Rover has said it is pausing deliveries of its vehicles to Russia, as an increasing number of companies react to the nation's invasion of Ukraine.

"The current global context... presents us with trading challenges so we are pausing the delivery of vehicles into the Russian market," a statement from Britain-based JLR, owned by India's Tata Motors, said.

Johnson: UK could take in over 200,000 Ukrainian refugees

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned about the growing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, saying refugee numbers could run into the millions as he offered to take 200,000 of them into Britain.

"We will make it easier for Ukrainians already living in the UK to bring their relatives to our country. Though the numbers are hard to calculate, there could be more than 200,000," Johnson said.

Meanwhile, Dutch rail tickets will be given to Ukrainians in The Netherlands for free from Tuesday, the national rail agency has said.

"Our message to all the citizens of Ukraine who have to leave their homes and their country is simply: with immediate effect your passport or ID card is your train ticket (in) The Netherlands," said Marjan Rintel, Dutch Railways (NS) chief executive.

The first round of ceasefire talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials ended with no agreements. Another round could happen within days.



Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of Kharkiv a 'war crime'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described Russian shelling of his country's second city as a war crime and said defending Kiev from Moscow's army was a top priority.

"The strike against Kharkiv is a war crime. This is state terrorism on the part of Russia," Zelenskyy said in a video statement.

"Kharkiv and Kiev are now Russia's most important objectives. The terror aims to break us and break our resistance," he said.

"They advance on the capital in the same way as on Kharkiv. This is why the defence of the capital today is the key priority for the state," he added in the video.

Emergency services said Russian shelling on Kharkiv killed at least 10 people and left many more injured on Tuesday. Ten people had been discovered alive under rubble.

UN scales up aid, appeals for $1.7 billion

UN agencies have launched an emergency appeal to respond to the soaring humanitarian needs in Ukraine, calling for $1.7 billion to help people who have fled the country and those still inside.

"The crisis has turned very ugly very fast," Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, told journalists at a press conference in Geneva. He called for compassion to match the scale of the crisis.

Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said that 150,000 more people had fled the country in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of refugees to around 677,000.

Kremlin: 'Too soon to assess' Ukraine talks

The Kremlin has said it is too early to draw conclusions from a first round of talks held with Ukraine on ending the war.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin had been informed about the talks and that "it is too soon to assess" their outcome.

Russian and Ukrainian officials met on Monday on the border between Belarus and Ukraine for the first talks since the outbreak of war.

Peskov also said Russian forces "do not carry out strikes against civilian infrastructure or residential complexes", despite widespread evidence otherwise.

UN: One million people displaced inside Ukraine

An estimated one million people have been displaced inside Ukraine by the Russian invasion, the UN refugee agency has said, in addition to hundreds of thousands who have fled elsewhere.

"There has been a lot of attention on those who flee to neighbouring countries," Karolina Lindholm Billing, UNHCR representative to Ukraine, told reporters in Stockholm.

"...but it's important to remember that the largest number of people affected are located within Ukraine," Lindholm said.

"We still don't have reliable figures regarding the number of people displaced inside Ukraine, but we estimate that it has to be about one million people who have fled internally or who are currently on a train, a bus or in a car trying to get to safety."

Separately, UNHCR spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said: "We have now over 660,000 refugees who have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries in the past six days alone."

Iran's Khamenei: Ukraine is 'victim' of US policy

Iran's supreme leader has said US policies are to blame for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, calling for an end to the war.

"The root cause of the Ukraine crisis is the US and the West's policies," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a televised speech.

"The United States regime is a crisis-creating and crisis-living one. It feeds on crisis."

"In my opinion, today Ukraine is also the victim of such policy. Today, the Ukraine situation is related to this US policy. The US has dragged Ukraine to this point," he added.

Indian student killed in Ukraine shelling

An Indian student has been killed in shelling in Ukraine, New Delhi has said, as it urged both Moscow and Kiev to secure safe passage for around 12,000 of its stranded nationals.

"With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning," Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

He added that the foreign secretary was "calling in the Russian and Ukrainian ambassadors to reiterate our demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones".

Lavrov faces fresh diplomatic boycott at UN rights council

Numerous diplomats have walked out when Russia's foreign minister addressed the UN Human Rights Council, after a similar boycott of his speech at the nearby Conference on Disarmament.

The diplomats filed out of the room when Sergei Lavrov's pre-recorded video message began to play.

"Thank you very much for this wonderful show of support...," Ukrainian Ambassador Yevheniia Filipenko, who led the walkout, told a crowd gathered outside the chamber.

"Any invasion constitutes a violation of human rights... massive violations and civilian losses," French Ambassador Jerome Bonnafont said.

NATO chief: Putin has 'shattered peace' in Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin has "shattered peace in Europe", NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has said.

He added that the Western defence alliance would defend "every inch of our territory".

He spoke during a visit to the Lask airbase in NATO member Poland, whose neighbour Ukraine has been fighting back against a Russian offensive that is now on its sixth day.

"President Putin has shattered peace in Europe. Allies condemn the unjustified and brutal invasion of Ukraine," Stoltenberg told reporters alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda.

"Russia must immediately stop the war, pull out all its forces from Ukraine, and engage in good faith in diplomatic efforts. The world stands with Ukraine in calling for peace."

Putin-friendly French actor objects to 'fratricidal' war

French actor Gerard Depardieu, a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has come out against the war in Ukraine and called for negotiations.

"Russia and Ukraine have always been brother countries," the 73-year-old film star told AFP in a phone call. "I am against this fratricidal war. I say 'stop the weapons and negotiate'."

In 2013, he sparked a huge outcry by leaving France and taking Russian nationality in protest at a proposed tax hike on the rich in his homeland.

Nokia halts deliveries to Russia

Nokia will stop deliveries to Russia to comply with sanctions imposed on the country following the invasion on Ukraine, the Finnish network equipment-maker has said.

"This is a complex situation which is evolving rapidly and we continue to assess it", the company, which supplies MTS , Vimpelcom, Megafon and Tele2 in Russia, told Reuters.

Central square of Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv, shelled

Kharkiv has been shelled by advancing Russian forces who hit the central square and headquarters of the local administration, regional governor Oleg Sinegubov said.

"Russian occupiers continue to use heavy weaponry against the civilian population," he said, adding that the number of victims was not yet known.

An Indian student was among those killed in shelling in Kharkiv, India's foreign ministry said.

Ukraine's Mariupol port under constant shelling

The mayor of Ukraine's Mariupol has said that the southern port city was under constant shelling which had killed civilians and damaged infrastructure, as Russia started day six of its invasion.

"We have had residential quarters shelled for five days. They are pounding us with artillery, they are shelling us with GRADS, they are hitting us with air forces," told Vadym Boichenko.

"We have civilian infrastructure damaged - schools, houses. There are many injured. There are women, children killed," he added.

Russia to continue Ukraine operation until "goals achieved"

Russia will continue its military operation in Ukraine until it achieves its goals, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said, as reported by the Interfax news agency.

Shoigu said Moscow's main goal was protecting itself from threats created by the West and said Russia was not occupying Ukraine's territory.

Ukraine: Russia shelling cities to cause mass panic

An adviser to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of deliberately shelling cities, including residential areas and civilian infrastructure, to spread panic among Ukrainians.

"The veil has come down. Russia is actively shelling city centres, launching direct missile and artillery strikes on residential areas and administration sites," said Ukrainian presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak.

"Russia's goal is clear - mass panic, civilian casualties and damaged infrastructure. Ukraine is fighting honourably."

Russian forces laying siege to Kiev and Kharkiv

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych has said Russian forces were trying to lay siege to Kiev and Kharkiv, while describing the current situation as under control.

Russian troops fired artillery at Kiev, Kharkiv and the southern port city of Mariupol overnight while the Ukrainian side shot down Russian military planes around the capital, Arestovych said in a televised briefing.

Russian-backed Donetsk separatist leader Denis Pushilin said in a television interview that his forces aimed to encircle the Ukrainian port of Mariupol.

East Ukraine city Mariupol loses power after Russian assaults

The key south eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol on the Azov Sea has been left without electricity following attacks from advancing Russian forces, the head of the region Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

"Mariupol and Volnovakha are ours!" Kyrylenko wrote on Facebook. "The two cities are under pressure from the enemy but they are holding on. In Mariupol, electricity lines have been cut and the city is without power."

Both cities lie between territory held by Russian-backed separatists and the Crimean peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014, and Russian forces have been working to join the two regions.

Massive boycott of Lavrov speech at Conference on Disarmament

Ukraine's ambassador and diplomats from a wide number of countries staged a walkout as Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov addressed the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva in protest against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Lavrov, quoted by Russian news agencies RIA and TASS, said Moscow found it unacceptable that some European countries hosted US nuclear weapons and was taking measures to prevent Ukraine from acquiring similar weapons.

Earlier in the conference, Ukraine’s foreign minister accused Russia of committing war crimes by shelling cities, killing and wounding civilians.

🇷🇺soldier to his mom:

First group of Crimean Tatars from Ukraine arrive in Türkiye

A group of 45 Crimean Tatars including women and children have entered Türkiye through the Kapikule border crossing on the border with Bulgaria.

Crimean Tatar Turks are being evacuated from Ukraine by land as part of the Turkish Foreign Ministry's efforts.

An evacuee, told reporters that she witnessed the Russian shelling on their way to Lviv with her husband and three children. They were later brought to safe zones with Türkiye's support, she added.

More than 660,000 refugees flee Ukraine: UN

More than 660,000 refugees have fled the conflict in Ukraine to seek shelter in neighbouring countries, the UN Refugee Agency said.

"We have now over 660,000 refugees who have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries in the past six days alone," spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo told reporters in Geneva.

"The numbers are exponentially increasing... At this rate, the situation looks set to become Europe's largest refugee crisis this century."

Belarus leader says Minsk won’t join Russian operation in Ukraine

Belarus has no plans to join Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was quoted as saying by Belarusian state news agency Belta.

Lukashenko denied Kiev's allegations that Russian troops were attacking Ukraine from Belarus' territory, Belta reported.

YouTube blocks Russian channels RT, Sputnik in Europe

YouTube has blocked Russian channels RT and Sputnik in Europe "taking into account the ongoing war in Ukraine," the video-sharing platform said.

Fellow online giant Facebook took a similar decision on Monday by blocking content published by RT and Sputnik in the European Union.

Russian army on outskirts of southern Ukrainian city Kherson

The Russian army has reached the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, near annexed Crimea, and is setting up checkpoints on its outskirts, the city's mayor said.

"The Russian army is setting up checkpoints at the entrances of Kherson," mayor Igor Kolykhayev said on Facebook.

"Kherson has been and will stay Ukrainian," he added.

US won't be part of any move to create 'no-fly zone' in Ukraine

Washington has rejected the implementation of a "no-fly zone" over Ukraine, saying the move could result in direct conflict with Russia.

Speaking at a press conference, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki recalled that Biden has been clear that he is not intending to send US troops to fight a war with Russia.

"Because a no-fly zone would require implementation. It would require deploying the US military to enforce, which would be a direct conflict, potentially direct conflict and potentially war with Russia, which is something we are not planning to be a part of," she said.

Turkish, Belarusian presidents discuss Ukraine-Russia war

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Belarusian counterpart Aleksandr Lukashenko have spoken on the phone about the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

The leaders discussed Monday’s negotiations between delegations from Ukraine and Russia in Belarus, the Turkish presidency said on Twitter.

Erdogan told Lukashenko that Türkiye “will continue to make efforts to stop this war and establish peace.”

OSCE monitors to leave Ukraine's Donetsk

All members of the special monitoring mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe are set to leave the separatist-controlled Ukrainian city of Donetsk today, a diplomatic source told Reuters.

The mission used to monitor and report violations of a ceasefire agreement between Kiev and Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's east.

Around 350,000 refugees have entered Poland from Ukraine

"Over the last 24 hours 100,000 people crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border," Maciej Wasik, a Polish deputy interior minister, told public broadcaster Polskie Radio 1.

"In total, since Thursday, there have already been 350,000 refugees" who have entered Poland from Ukraine.

Türkiye evacuates citizens from Ukraine

Türkiye has begun evacuating its citizens from Ukraine amid Russia’s war against the country.

As part of the Turkish Foreign Ministry's evacuation plan, a total of 220 Turkish nationals entered Türkiye through the Kapikule Border Gate at the Turkish-Bulgarian border in five buses.

Russia's Chechen leader reports first casualties in Ukraine

Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia’s Chechen republic and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said two Chechen servicemen had been killed in Ukraine and six were wounded.

Russian advance on Kiev has made 'little progress'

"The Russian advance on Kiev has made little progress over the past 24 hours probably as a result of continuing logistical difficulties," the British defence ministry said in a military intelligence update.

It added that the army increased its use of artillery north of the capital in Kharkiv and Chernihiv, noting that "use of heavy artillery in densely populated urban areas greatly increases the risk of civilian casualties."

"Russia has failed to gain control of the airspace over Ukraine prompting a shift to night operations in an attempt to reduce their losses," it said.

Dozens of Ukraine soldiers killed in military base attack

More than 70 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed after Russian artillery hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kiev, the head of the region wrote on Telegram.

Dmytro Zhyvytskyy posted photographs of the charred shell of a four-story building and rescuers searching rubble.

In a later Facebook post, he said many Russian soldiers and some local residents also were killed during the fighting.

The report could not immediately be confirmed.

Americans, Canadians respond to Ukraine's call for foreign fighters



A Texas software developer and a cook in British Columbia are among dozens of Americans and Canadians answering Ukraine's call for foreign volunteers to fight Russia's troops.

With their governments refusing to send troops to Ukraine out of fear of sparking World War Three, Americans and Canadians told Reuters news agency they were inspired by Ukrainians' fierce resistance.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for the formation of an "international legion" and signed a decree making it possible for volunteers to enter Ukraine without a visa.

Some young volunteers travelled straight to Ukraine to enlist.

Others were applying at Ukrainian embassies and consulates before quitting jobs or dropping out of university.

The mobilisation was taking place as Russian artillery bombarded Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv.

"I feel guilty to not go," said Dax, 26, a veteran of the elite US Army 82nd Airborne infantry division, who planned to deploy with other former US military personnel.

Like many volunteers, the Alabama native declined to give his full name amid discussion on social media of the need to keep their identities and movements secret for security reasons.

Canadian Bryson Woolsey quit his job as a cook on Sunday after seeing Zelenskyy's appeal. He has no military training and plans to buy a plane ticket to Poland, cross into Ukraine and volunteer for combat.

"I felt like I had to do something," said Woolsey, 33, of Powell River, British Columbia, who became restless as he watched images of wounded women and children in Ukraine.

Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Sunday told reporters it was up to individual Canadians to decide whether they wanted to join Ukraine's international brigade. A US State Department spokesperson, in an email to Reuters, said US citizens are urged not to travel to Ukraine.

Russian military convoy headed for Ukraine capital keeps stretching

Satellite images have shown a Russian military convoy north of the Ukrainian capital of Kiev that stretches for about 64 km, substantially longer than 27 km reported earlier, a US private company has said.

Maxar Technologies also said additional ground forces deployments and ground attack helicopter units were seen in southern Belarus, less than 32 km north of the Ukraine border.

The Maxar photos also showed deployments of ground forces and ground attack helicopter units in southern Belarus.

Maxar said that "along parts of the route, some vehicles are spaced fairly far apart while in other sections military equipment and units are traveling two or three vehicles abreast on the road."

"A number of homes and buildings are seen burning north and northwest of Ivankiv, near the roads where the convoy is traveling," it added.

Since the start of the Russian offensive on Thursday, Ukrainian forces have defended the roads leading into central Kiev against assaults by Russian forces that are massing around the capital.

According to two sources interviewed by the AFP news agency, one diplomatic and the other a security official, Moscow is preparing to launch a new military push imminently.

The Ukrainian Army General Staff official page on Facebook said that Russian forces were massing over the past 24 hours and accumulating armored vehicles and artillery weapons "primarily to encircle and take control of Kiev and other major cities of Ukraine."

"[We were] treated like cattle… hit with batons"



UAE reiterates importance of reaching ceasefire in Ukraine

The United Arab Emirates mission to the United Nations has reiterated the importance of working to reach an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and seeking peaceful solutions that serve regional and international security and stability, the Mission said in a Twitter post.

"We deplore the ongoing violence in Ukraine and reiterate the need for restraint, a cease-fire, and a peaceful resolution of the conflict", the mission added in its statement.

