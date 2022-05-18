Fast News

Russian forces capture almost the entire strategic Mariupol city as Ukraine moves to abandon the last bastion, making it the biggest city to be taken by Moscow in fighting, now in its 84th day.

Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers remained holed up in underground tunnels beneath the huge Azovstal industrial zone, blocked by Russian troops. (AP)

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

959 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered at Azovstal since Monday: Russia

Russia's defence ministry says that 959 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered this week at the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Ukraine's port city of Mariupol.

"Over the past 24 hours, 694 militants surrendered, including 29 wounded," the ministry said in its daily briefing on the conflict.

"In total since May 16, 959 militants surrendered, including 80 wounded."

Israel delivers helmets, vests to emergency and civilian groups in Ukraine

Israel has delivered 2,000 helmets and 500 protective vests for emergency and civilian organisations in Ukraine, Israel's Defence Ministry says.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said last month he would authorise the delivery of helmets and vests, signaling a shift in Israel's position on providing such equipment.

It follows a request by Ukraine for the supplies.

Sweden and Finland want to join NATO.



What does the process involve? pic.twitter.com/23lcjAQr0H — TRT World (@trtworld) May 18, 2022

Ukrainian guerrillas 'kill' several Russian officers in Melitopol city

Ukrainian guerrilla fighters reportedly have killed several high-ranking Russian officers in the southern city of Melitopol, the regional administration said on Telegram.

Russian forces have occupied the city since early in the offensive.

According to the regional administration, the Russian occupiers are trying to conceal the situation but Russian troops were more actively checking private cars in the city, most likely looking for the guerrillas.

No details of the killings were given and the report could not immediately be confirmed. Throughout the conflict, the Ukrainians have claimed to have killed many Russian generals and other officers. A few of the deaths have been confirmed by the Russians.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies