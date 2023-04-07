Fast News

The Russia-Ukraine conflict rages on its 409th day.

Ukrainian servicemen with the 95th Brigade fire artillery, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at the frontline in the region of Lyman. (Reuters)

Saturday, April 8, 2023

A new batch of classified documents that appear to detail US national security secrets from Ukraine to the Middle East to China have surfaced on social media sites, the New York Times reported.

A senior intelligence officials described the leak as the "nightmare for the Five Eyes", referring to the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

Analysts say over sensitive 100 documents could have been obtained and that could be massively damaging.

The leak represents a "significant breach in security," said former senior Pentagon official Mick Mulroy, adding that this would downplay Ukrainian military planning.

An earlier leak of classified US military documents posted on social media offered a partial, month-old snapshot of the fighting in Ukraine.

US officials said that Russia was behind that leak. Moscow did not immediately comment.

2100 GMT — Russia spying charges against reporter 'categorically false'

Russia's charges of spying filed Friday against Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich are "categorically false," the newspaper has said.

"We've seen media reports indicating Evan has been charged. As we've said from the beginning, these charges are categorically false and unjustified, and we continue to demand Evan's immediate release," The Wall Street Journal said in a statement.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies