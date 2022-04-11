Fast News

As Ukrainian forces dig in, Russia lines up more firepower ahead of a potentially decisive showdown in eastern Ukraine as the fighting continues on the 47th day.

A young man pushes a wheelbarrow in front of a destroyed apartment building in the town of Borodyanka, Ukraine, on April 10, 2022. (AP)

Monday, April 11, 2022

Chechen chief Kadyrov says Russian forces will take Kiev

Ramzan Kadyrov, the powerful head of Russia's republic of Chechnya, said early on Monday that there will be an offensive by Russian forces not only on the besieged port of Mariupol, but also on Kiev and other Ukrainian cities.

"There will be an offensive ... not only on Mariupol, but also on other places, cities and villages," Kadyrov said in a video posted on his Telegram channel.

"Luhansk and Donetsk - we will fully liberate in the first place ... and then take Kiev and all other cities."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies