UN human rights office says a total of 7,199 civilians have been killed and 11,756 others wounded since Russia's February 24 attack, as the fighting enters its 356th day.

A Ukrainian armoured personnel carrier runs in the field near Bakhmut on February 7, 2023. (AFP)

Tuesday, February 14, 2034

0005 GMT – New Russian offensive under way in Ukraine, says NATO

The eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut was facing heavy artillery fire as the NATO chief backed reports from local officials that a major new Russian offensive had begun, days before the first anniversary of Moscow's attack.

Ukrainian defenders, who have already held out for months, were braced for new ground attacks, Ukrainian military officials said.

Positions in Bakhmut have been fortified and only people with a military role were being allowed in, while any civilians who still wanted to leave the city would have to brave the incoming fire, a deputy battalion commander said on Monday.

Bakhmut is a prime objective for Russian President Vladimir Putin, and its capture would give Russia a new foothold in the Donetsk region and a rare victory after months of setbacks.

The Donetsk and Luhansk regions make up the Donbass, Ukraine's industrial heartland, now partially occupied by Russia which wants full control.

"We see how they are sending more troops, more weapons, more capabilities," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels, saying it was the start of a new offensive.

Here are the other developments:

2345 GMT – Ukraine talks further aid with US as training on modern tanks starts

Ukraine's top general and the top US Army commander in Europe discussed further military aid for Kiev on Monday as allies began training Ukrainian troops on the Leopard 2 and other modern battle tanks that are to boost the country's defence.

Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander in chief of Ukraine's armed forces talked to commander in chief of Europe's combined NATO forces, US General Christopher Cavoli ahead of the US-led meeting of defence heads from several NATO countries on Tuesday.

"We discussed the issue of supplying international military aid to Ukraine and training our units on the territory of partner countries," Ukraine's defence ministry quoted Zaluzhnyi as saying.

Tuesday's meeting follows a January 20 conference at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany that was key to decisions to send Kyiv scores of modern battle tanks, including the US M1 Abrams, German Leopard 2 and British Challenger 2.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials have since been urging allies to send fighter aircraft and long-range missiles to counter the offensive and recapture lost territory, pressuring NATO to demonstrate support for Kiev.

