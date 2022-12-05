Fast News

Russian-backed military officials in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region said nine people were killed after Ukraine shelled the city of Alchevsk, the state-run TASS news agency reported, as the fighting in Ukraine enters its 285th day.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Ukrainians to be patient and strong in resisting the rigours of winter, as officials pressed ahead with efforts to restore power and other services knocked out by Russian air strikes. (Reuters)

Monday, December 5, 2022

Nine killed in shelling of Russian-held town in eastern Ukraine

China says it will maintain 'mutually beneficial' energy relations with Russia – RIA

The Chinese foreign ministry said that Beijing will continue its energy cooperation with Russia on the basis of respect and mutual benefit, following the European Union's agreement to impose a price cap on Russia's oil exports, Russia's RIA news agency reported.

China has upped its purchases of Russia's Urals oil blends this year, which now trades at a steep discount to Brent, the global benchmark.

UAE, Ukraine to start talks on bilateral trade deal – statement

The United Arab Emirates and Ukraine announced their intention to start negotiations on a bilateral trade deal that is expected to conclude by the middle of next year, the UAE economy ministry said.

The Gulf Arab state has tried to remain neutral in the Russia-Ukraine war despite Western pressure on Gulf oil producers to help isolate Moscow, a fellow OPEC+ member, and has called for diplomacy to resolve the conflict.

The UAE's minister of state for foreign trade, Thani Al Zeyoudi, and Ukraine's economy minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, signed a joint statement on negotiations towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the ministry said.

Gazprom to ship 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine

Russian energy giant Gazprom said it plans to ship 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of natural gas to Europe via Ukraine.

Kherson continues to be bombed, but Ukrainian forces have now crossed over to the western side of the Dnipro River, and further into territory previously captured by the Russians

Zelenskyy urges residents to be strong as Ukraine race for power

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Ukrainians to be patient and strong in resisting the rigours of winter, as officials pressed ahead with efforts to restore power and other services knocked out by Russian air strikes.

"To get through this winter, we must be even more resilient and even more united than ever," Zelenskyy said in his nightly address on Sunday.

"We cannot allow any kind of internal conflicts and strike that can weaken us all, even if someone out there thinks that it will somehow strengthen him personally."

Russia gearing up for 'massive attack' on Ukraine, warns official



Russia is getting ready for a “massive attack” on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, according to a Ukrainian official.

“We understand that a massive attack is being prepared and is possible any day … Remember that neither day nor night matters to the enemy. Their task is terror,” Nataliya Gumenyuk, spokesperson for Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces, told Ukraine’s Channel 24.

She said Ukrainian authorities are taking necessary precautionary measures.

“For almost two weeks, the enemy has not launched massive missile strikes. However, this pause may end at any time,” she said, adding that the Ukrainian military is beefing up protection at power plants and other critical infrastructure.

Ukraine, Baltics rebuke Macron for suggesting 'security guarantees' for Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion the West should consider Russia's need for security guarantees if Moscow agrees to talks to end the war in Ukraine unleashed a storm of criticism in Kiev and its Baltic allies over the weekend.

In an interview with French TV station TF1, Macron said that Europe needs to prepare its future security architecture and also think "how to give guarantees to Russia the day it returns to the negotiating table."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide, Mykhailo Podolyak, said that it is the world that needs security guarantees from Russia, not the other way around.

"The enemy very much hopes to use winter against us; to make cold winter and hardship part of his terror," says Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

US intel chief thinking 'optimistically' for Ukraine forces

The head of US intelligence says fighting in Russia’s war in Ukraine is running at a “reduced tempo” and suggests Ukrainian forces could have brighter prospects in coming months.

Avril Haines alluded to past allegations by some that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s advisers could be shielding him from bad news — for Russia — about war developments, and said he “is becoming more informed of the challenges that the military faces in Russia.”

Haines, the US director of national intelligence, said her team was "seeing a kind of a reduced tempo already of the conflict” and looking ahead expects both sides will look to refit, resupply, and reconstitute for a possible Ukrainian counter-offensive in the spring.

