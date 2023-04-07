Fast News

The Russia-Ukraine conflict rages on its 408th day.

Ukrainian servicemen ride in an armoured personnel carrier (APC) during a training exercise in Donetsk region. (AFP)

Friday, April 7, 2023

The Serbian President Aleksander Vucic has said in an interview with RTS TV that the conflict in Ukraine has turned into a "difficult trench warfare", adding that neither side can win, according to Russian TASS news agency.

"Judging by how the situation unfolds, none of the sides can win," he said, adding that the crisis "has turned into difficult trench warfare."

Vucic said he was "afraid" of the current global situation.

In February, Vucic said the conflict would worsen and become uncontrollable. He also anticipated the decision to send tanks to Ukraine by Western allies would be followed by a decision to supply Kiev with F-16 fighter jets.

Russia has threatened to target fighter jets given to Kiev.

2200 GMT — Kiev's forces cling to Bakhmut ghost city

Ukrainian and Russian forces have battled in Bakhmut, the devastated eastern city which has become a symbol of Kiev's defiance.

The head of Russia's private Wagner militia said Ukrainian forces were not abandoning Bakhmut but that, even if they did, he would need more support from the regular Russian military before trying to advance further.

"Bakhmut is performing the key task of inflicting as many losses on Russia as possible and, most importantly, to prepare for a counter-attack to take place in late April-May," said Pavlo Narozhniy, a Ukrainian military analyst.

Fighting also continues to rage further south around Avdiivka, a town near the Russian-held regional capital of Donetsk.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies