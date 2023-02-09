Fast News

The chairman of the Russian State Duma has said claims about the US' involvement in the Nord Stream blast should become the basis for an international investigation as fighting enters its 351st day.

Gas bubbles from the Nord Stream 2 leak reaching surface of the Baltic Sea in the area shows disturbance of well over one kilometre diameter near Bornholm, Denmark, September 27, 2022. (Reuters Archive)

Thursday, February 09, 2023

0514 GMT - Nord Stream blast report enough for int’l probe - Russia's Duma

A blog post by a US investigative journalist alleging the United States was behind the explosions that shut the Nord Stream gas pipelines should become the basis for an international investigation, Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the Russian State Duma, said.

The White House dismissed the report, published by US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, which said an attack on the pipelines was carried out last September at the direction of US President Joe Biden.

Here are some other developments:

2355 GMT - Zelenskyy presses Europe for heavy arms 'as soon as possible'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged France and Germany to deliver combat planes and heavy weaponry "as soon as possible", saying time was of the essence in the fight against the Russian offensive.

"The sooner Ukraine gets long-range heavy weaponry, the sooner our pilots get planes, the sooner this Russian aggression will end and we can return to peace in Europe," he said in Paris alongside the leaders of France and Germany.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy arrives in France for his first visit to an EU member state since the Russian offensive almost one year ago pic.twitter.com/LXAm5yGu7D — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 8, 2023

2144 GMT - Germany: Ukraine belongs to European family

Europe and the United States will support Ukraine in its war against Russia for as long as necessary, German Chancellor Scholz said, adding Ukraine belongs to the European family.

Speaking in Paris with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and French President Macron, Scholz said leaders at an EU summit would send a strong signal of solidarity with Kiev.

"I am taking a clear message to Brussels: Ukraine belongs to the European family," said Scholz.

2141 GMT - Macron tells Zelenskyy France determined to help Ukraine

French President Macron has pledged that France would help Ukraine to victory in fighting the Russian offensive and would press on with efforts to deliver arms.

France is "determined to help Ukraine to victory and the re-establishment of its legitimate rights," said Macron ahead of a late night dinner with Ukraine President Zelenskyy, adding Paris would "continue the efforts" to deliver arms to Kiev.

For live updates from Wednesday (February 8), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies