Ukraine braces for a new Russian offensive in the east while President Zelenskyy pushes harder for friendly nations to send tanks, jets and missiles as fighting enters its 351st day.

Macron pledges France would help Ukraine to victory in fighting Russian offensive and would press on with efforts to deliver arms. (AFP)

Thursday, February 09, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged France and Germany to deliver combat planes and heavy weaponry "as soon as possible", saying time was of the essence in the fight against the Russian offensive.

"The sooner Ukraine gets long-range heavy weaponry, the sooner our pilots get planes, the sooner this Russian aggression will end and we can return to peace in Europe," he said in Paris alongside the leaders of France and Germany.

Here are some other developments:

2155 GMT - Scholz tells Zelenskyy allies will back Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of enduring allied support, at talks hosted by France's Emmanuel Macron.

Scholz said that since Russia's offensive began a year ago, Germany and its partners had backed Ukraine "financially, with humanitarian aid and with weapons". "We will continue to do so as long as necessary," he told reporters.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy arrives in France for his first visit to an EU member state since the Russian offensive almost one year ago pic.twitter.com/LXAm5yGu7D — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 8, 2023

2144 GMT - Germany: Ukraine belongs to European family

Europe and the United States will support Ukraine in its war against Russia for as long as necessary, German Chancellor Scholz said, adding Ukraine belongs to the European family.

Speaking in Paris with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and French President Macron, Scholz said leaders at an EU summit would send a strong signal of solidarity with Kiev.

"I am taking a clear message to Brussels: Ukraine belongs to the European family," said Scholz.

2141 GMT - Macron tells Zelenskyy France determined to help Ukraine

French President Macron has pledged that France would help Ukraine to victory in fighting the Russian offensive and would press on with efforts to deliver arms.

France is "determined to help Ukraine to victory and the re-establishment of its legitimate rights," said Macron ahead of a late night dinner with Ukraine President Zelenskyy, adding Paris would "continue the efforts" to deliver arms to Kiev.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies