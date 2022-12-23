Fast News

US says that Russia has taken delivery of arms shipments from North Korea and advances bills targeting war criminals, Russian oligarchs as the Russia-Ukraine conflict rolls into its 302nd day.

"We can confirm that North Korea has completed an initial arms delivery to Wagner, which paid for that equipment," US says. (AP Archive)

Friday, December 23, 2022

North Korea denies supplying Russia with munitions

North Korea's Foreign Ministry has denied a media report it supplied munitions to Russia, calling it "groundless," and denounced the United States for providing lethal weapons to Ukraine, the North's official KCNA news agency reported.

Japan's Tokyo Shimbun reported earlier that North Korea had shipped munitions, including artillery shells, to Russia via train through their border last month and that additional shipments were expected in the coming weeks.

"The Japanese media's false report that the DPRK offered munitions to Russia is the most absurd red herring, which is not worth any comment or interpretation," a ministry spokesperson said in a statement carried by the KCNA.

US alleges North Korea of sending arms shipment to Russia's Wagner Group

The White House said the private Russian military company, the Wagner Group, took delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster Russian forces in Ukraine, a sign of the group's expanding role in that conflict.

John Kirby, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, said Wagner was searching worldwide for arms suppliers to support its military operations in Ukraine.

"We can confirm that North Korea has completed an initial arms delivery to Wagner, which paid for that equipment. Last month, North Korea delivered infantry rockets and missiles into Russia for use by Wagner," he told reporters.

Wagner owner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, denied the assertion as "gossip and speculation."

"Everyone knows that North Korea has not been supplying any weapons to Russia for a long time. And no such efforts have even been made," he said in a statement.

US Congress advances bills targeting war criminals, Russian oligarchs

A pair of bills granting the US Justice Department additional tools to go after Russian oligarchs and alleged war criminals appeared poised to become law after a last-minute push by a bipartisan group of lawmakers this week.

One bill, which broadens the Justice Department's jurisdiction to prosecute war crimes, passed in the US House of Representatives after winning Senate approval on Wednesday.

It now heads to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it into law.

Another bill, which will allow the Justice Department to transfer oligarchs' forfeited assets in some situations to Ukraine, passed in the Senate as an amendment to Congress' annual funding bill. Those assets will be first transferred to the State Department, which would disperse the funds as foreign aid, according to the bill's text.

'Armed with English': Ukraine soldiers take language lessons

Ukrainian soldiers scramble to learn English –- military terms especially –- so they can use most of the combat aid from Washington and elsewhere against Russian forces.

Donated supplies like HIMARS rocket systems have already been a battlefront game-changer, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's lightning visit to Washington this week yielded further pledges –- including, for the first time, the Patriot missile defence system.

Soldiers have found, however, that training materials for this equipment are available mainly in English, which is often also necessary to communicate with foreign volunteer fighters they encounter in the field.

To help topple the language barrier, 35-year-old English teacher Olena Chekryzhova has traded in her quiet life of classroom conjugation to give crash courses to the armed forces.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies