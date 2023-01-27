Fast News

Ukraine battles Russian troops trying to pierce its lines in east and northeast, and artillery bombardments intensify after allies promised hundreds of tanks to Kiev, as fighting enters its 339th day.

Ukrainian servicemen fire with mortars from their position not far from Bakhmut, Donetsk region. (AFP)

Saturday, January 28, 2023

2300 GMT – North Korea slams US over Ukraine tank deliveries

North Korea has denounced US pledges of battle tanks to Ukraine, claiming Washington was "further crossing the red line" to win hegemony by proxy war, state media KCNA reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's powerful sister, Kim Yo-jong, made the remarks in a statement carried by KCNA, saying that North Korea will "stand in the same trench" as Russia against the United States.

"I express serious concern over the US escalating the war situation by providing Ukraine with military hardware for ground offensive," she said in the statement.

The United States and Western countries "have neither right nor justification to slander sovereign states' exercise of the right to self-defence."

For live updates from Friday (January 27), click here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies