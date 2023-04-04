Fast News

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is now in its 405th day.

As Finland joins the defence alliance, NATO’s border with Russia is being roughly doubled. (AP Archive)

Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Finland's NATO membership will force Moscow to take countermeasures, the Kremlin has warned.

"The Kremlin believes that this is another aggravation of the situation, that NATO expansion is an encroachment on our security, the interests of the Russian Federation.

This is exactly how we perceive it. We will take countermeasures to ensure our own tactical and strategic security," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told a press briefing.

Peskov said the countermeasures that Moscow "deems necessary" will be taken, adding that the Russian Armed Forces will report on the response to NATO actions in Finland.

"Believe me, our military will inform us about everything in a timely manner … We will carefully observe what happens in Finland, how the North Atlantic bloc will exploit the territories in Finland in terms of placing weapons, systems, and infrastructure that will be close to our borders and potentially threaten us.

Depending on this, measures will be taken," he said.

Follow more updates 👇

1400 GMT — UN demands access to Ukrainian children deported to Russia



The United Nations Human Rights Council demanded that Russia provide access to and information about Ukrainian children and other civilians forcibly transferred to territory under its control.

The top UN rights body passed a resolution demanding that Moscow "cease the unlawful forced transfer and deportation of civilians and other protected persons within Ukraine or to the Russian Federation."

The text, which passed with 28 of the 47 council members voting in favour, 17 abstaining and only China and Eritrea opposed, highlighted in particular the transfer of "children, including those from institutional care, unaccompanied children and separated children."

1343 GMT — 'Proud' to welcome Finland to NATO membership: Biden

US President Joe Biden said he is "proud" to welcome Finland into NATO, expanding the Western military alliance in direct response to Russia's offensive on neighbouring pro-Western Ukraine.

"Together - strengthened by our newest ally Finland - we will continue to preserve transatlantic security, defend every inch of NATO territory," Biden said in a statement.

1341 GMT — NATO to assess long-term military assistance programmes for Ukraine

NATO foreign ministers will assess ways to support the transformation of the Ukrainian army, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg was speaking at a joint news conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba ahead of their bilateral meeting.

Kuleba will later meet NATO foreign ministers at the reunion of the NATO-Ukraine Commission.

Stoltenberg said the NATO ministers will discuss “how to sustain and further step up the urgent support for Ukraine.”

They will also see how the alliance “can develop more long-term programs” to ensure that Ukraine moves “closer to the Atlantic family, to our alliance with more interoperability, transition to NATO doctrines, equipment standards,” he further said.

1337 GMT — Leaving New START gives new security options: Russia

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia had gained new opportunities to guarantee its security from suspending its participation in the New START nuclear arms control treaty, the TASS news agency reported.

Ryabkov also said the West should acknowledge realities after Russia's decision to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus and not "provoke Moscow".

1326 GMT — Congratulating Finland, UK urges Sweden next for NATO entry

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailed Finland's "historic" accession to NATO and urged the military grouping to admit Sweden next.

Finland's formal accession as the 31st member of NATO "has made our Alliance stronger and every one of us safer", Sunak said.

"All NATO members now need to take the steps necessary to admit Sweden too, so we can stand together as one Alliance to defend freedom in Europe and across the world."

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu says some Belarusian military jets were now capable of carrying nuclear warheads and that Iskander rocket systems had been transferred to Belarus, which could be used to carry conventional or nuclear missiles pic.twitter.com/BDAqtT2J0M — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 4, 2023

1010 GMT — Germany urges Russia to stop using landmines on Ukrainian farmland

Germany has urged Russia to stop planting mines in Ukrainian agricultural fields.

"I call on Russia to finally stop its ruthless and widespread use of landmines on agricultural land in Ukraine," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a statement, marking International Mine Awareness Day.

Baerbock said Russia's use of landmines in Ukraine was not only causing civilian casualties and suffering, but also preventing farmers from cultivating their fields, disrupting food production.

"Russia is thereby causing food shortages in the global marketplace, thus exacerbating hunger in the world," she said.

0940 GMT — Officials: US providing Ukraine $2.6 billion in military aid



The US will send Ukraine about $500 million in ammunition and equipment and will spend more than $2 billion to buy an array of munitions, radar and other weapons in the future, US officials have said.

The ammunition rounds, along with grenade launchers and vehicles, will be taken from military stockpiles so they can be in the war zone quickly, the officials said.

The $2.1 billion in longer-term aid, which is being provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, will buy missiles for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), as well as radar and other weapons, according to the officials.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because the aid had not yet been announced. An announcement is expected as soon as Tuesday.

0940 GMT — Putin triggered 'historic" Nordic enlargement of NATO with Ukraine war: Stoltenberg

Finland's accession to NATO later will be a historic event and direct result of Russia's offensive in Ukraine, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has said, adding the alliance would ensure that Sweden will also become a full-fledged member.

"(Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin had as a declared goal of the invasion of Ukraine to get less NATO," he told reporters ahead of a meeting of the alliance's foreign ministers.

"He is getting exactly the opposite... Finland today, and soon also Sweden will become a full-fledged member of the alliance," he said.

READ MORE: Finland set to join NATO in historic shift that tests Russia's Putin

0838 GMT — Russia spy chief says Poland wants to seize parts of Ukraine

The head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service, Sergei Naryshkin, has said that Poland wanted to seize parts of western Ukraine and that the West was encouraging Georgia to engage in a military conflict with Moscow, state news agencies reported.

0834 GMT — Russia says it has accepted over 5 million refugees from Ukraine since February 2022



Russia has accepted more than 5 million refugees from Ukraine's Donbass region, including 730,000 children, since February 2022, Russia's commissioner for children's rights has said.

Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian commissioner for children's rights, said that the children came with their parents or guardians.

She told a Moscow news conference her commission was not aware of a single case of a child from eastern Ukraine being separated from their blood relatives and being transferred to a foster home.

Lvova-Belova was responding to allegations from the Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) which on March 17 issued arrest warrants for her and President Vladimir Putin for the war crime of unlawfully deporting children from areas of Ukraine occupied by Russian forces.

0824 GMT — US, EU to discuss curbing European energy dependence on Russia: Blinken

The United States and the European Union are exploring ways to further reduce Europe's dependence on Russian energy, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

"Russia's weaponisation of energy is underscoring the urgency of that task and an opportunity to accelerate our progress (in the global clean energy transition)," Blinken told reporters after a meeting with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Brussels.

"We will focus on how we can further reduce European dependence on Russian energy and boost the Euro-Atlantic region's clean energy production," he said.

0810 GMT — Russian children's commission dismisses ICC war crime allegations

Russia's commission for children's rights, whose boss was accused by the International Criminal Court (ICC) alongside Vladimir Putin of war crimes in Ukraine, has said that the ICC's allegations were unclear.

It said in a statement it had also not received any documents about the case from the ICC, whose jurisdiction Russia does not recognise.

0808 GMT — China has 'moral duty' to contribute to peace in Ukraine: EU's Borrell

China has a moral duty to contribute to the establishment of peace in Ukraine, and must not support the aggressor in the war started by Russia's war in Ukraine, the European Union's top diplomat has said.

"China has a moral duty to contribute to a fair peace, they cannot be siding with the aggressor," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels.

0713 GMT — Russia says Western support for Ukraine led to creation of ‘terrorist state’



Russia has claimed that Western support to Ukraine has led to the creation of a “terrorist state,” amid Moscow’s accusation of Kiev being responsible for the killing of a prominent Russian military correspondent in St. Petersburg.

“The support of Washington and Brussels for the Kiev authorities led to the creation of a terrorist state in the centre of Europe,” Vyacheslav Volodin, the head of State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, said in a message on Telegram.

Volodin said that Russia’s Federal Security Service has prevented a number of attacks against journalists, including Vladimir Solovyov, Margarita Simonyan, Dmitry Kiselyov, Yevgeny Popov, Olga Skabeyeva, Tigran Keosayan, and Konstantin Malofeev.

0652 GMT — Macron heads to China for delicate talks on Ukraine, trade

French President Emmanuel Macron will muster all his diplomatic adeptness and political acumen on a three-day state visit to China where the war in Ukraine will be front and centre, along with tough talks on trade.

Macron is expected to warn China against sending weapons to Russia and instead ask that the country use its influence to support peace efforts.

A top French official acknowledged that Paris isn't expecting to see a major shift in the position of China’s, which has refused to criticize Russia for its actions in Ukraine.

0517 GMT — Putin ally accuses Western leaders of blood on their hands for supporting Ukraine



Russia's parliament speaker has said that Western leaders have blood on their hands for supporting Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and that support has led to the creation of a "terrorist state" in Europe's centre.

Vyacheslav Volodin, an ally of Putin, said that the killing of prominent war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in St Petersburg over the weekend was a "terrorist act" committed by Kiev.

"The support of Washington and Brussels for the Kyiv authorities has led to the creation of a terrorist state in the centre of Europe," Volodin said on the Telegram messaging app.

"The blood of the dead and wounded is on the hands of (U.S. President Joe) Biden, (President Emmanuel) Macron, (German Chancellor Olaf) Scholz and other heads of state who support the Zelenskyy regime."

Ukrainian officials say Russia launched 17 drone overnight to attack the city of Odessa pic.twitter.com/FhOy06bhe9 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 4, 2023

0431 GMT — Ukraine destroys 14 out of 17 drones Russia launched overnight

Ukrainian defence forces have destroyed 14 out of 17 Iranian-made Shahed drones Russia launched overnight, Ukraine's military said, with 13 drones destroyed over the Odessa region in the country's southwest.

"In total, up to 17 launches of UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) attacks were recorded, presumably from the eastern coast area of the Sea of Azov," the command said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine's South military command said one drone hit an enterprise in the Odessa region, causing a fire, which was eliminated by the morning.

"According to preliminary information, there were no human losses," the command said in a statement.

0112 GMT — Brazil presidential adviser met Putin to discuss peace talks for Ukraine



An adviser to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has met with Putin in Moscow to discuss opening peace negotiations with Ukraine.

An official in the Brazilian presidency told AFP that Celso Amorim, head of a special advisory group to the Brazilian president, met with Putin on March 25 in the Kremlin, in a meeting that lasted for an hour and had been kept confidential.

The trip by Lula's top adviser on international affairs came less than two weeks before the Brazilian president visits China, another country that is also pushing for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

0100 GMT — German arms manufacturer builds maintenance centre in Romania for tanks donated to Ukraine

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has established a centre in Romania for the maintenance of tanks provided to Ukraine by Western allies.

Speaking to the German press, a company spokesman said on Monday that the centre has been launched in the city of Satu Mare near the Ukrainian border which will be operating this month.

"Maintenance is expected to play a central role in preserving the Western combat systems used in Ukraine and ensuring the availability of logistical support," media reports cited the spokesman as saying.

Civilians flee the embattled eastern Bakhmut as battle for the city rages between Russia and Ukraine forces



Follow our live coverage as Ukraine conflict enters its 405th day👇 pic.twitter.com/uTu7ThdrrA — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 4, 2023

2359 GMT — Russian drones strike Ukraine's port of Odessa

Russian drones struck the strategic Ukrainian port of Odessa, local authorities said, adding that "damage" had been recorded.

"The enemy has just struck Odessa and the Odessa district with attack UAVs," local authorities said in a statement on Facebook, referring to unmanned aerial vehicles.

"There is damage," the statement said without providing further details.

2139 GMT — Russia may get 'tough' with hostile Europe: Lavrov

The European Union has become hostile and "lost" Russia, and Moscow will deal with Europe in a tough fashion if need be, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview.

"The European Union has 'lost Russia. But it is its own fault," Lavrov told the website Argumenty i Fatky.

"It is the EU member countries and EU leaders who openly declare it is necessary to inflict, as they call it, a strategic defeat on Russia."

Lavrov said Russia had decided how to approach Europe as it was supplying the "criminal regime" in Kiev with weapons and instructors.

"In reply to hostile steps, we will act in a tough manner if necessary, based on Russia's national interests and the principles of reciprocity accepted in diplomatic practice."

He said the West is trying to put a wedge into the friendship between Russia and China by talking about their unequal relations and Moscow's dependence on Beijing.

"We see this as an attempt to cast a shadow on our successes, to drive a wedge into the friendship between Moscow and Beijing," Lavrov said.

He also added that he has a "sense of comradeship" and readiness to stand "shoulder to shoulder" with his Chinese counterpart to defend their countries' interests.

2112 GMT — Over 500 children killed in Ukraine since war began: UNICEF

More than 500 children have been killed in Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale aggression against its neighbour, the executive director of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said.

''Another tragic milestone for Ukraine's children and families. Since the escalation of the war in February 2022, at least 501 children have been killed,'' Catherine Russell said on Twitter.

She said the real figure is ''likely far higher'' than the numbers verified by UNICEF.

Russell also said that almost 1,000 children have been injured, leaving them with wounds and scars – both visible and invisible – that could last for life.

''Behind every number is a family torn apart and changed forever. It’s heart-wrenching,'' she said.

''Ultimately, children and families need peace. It cannot come soon enough.''

For our live updates from Monday (April 3), click here.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies