The Russia-Ukraine conflict rages on its 422nd day.

Servicemen belonging to the assault brigade "Spartan" of National Guard of Ukraine, take part in military exercises in Kharkiv region. (AFP)

Friday, April 21, 2023

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has rejected a quick decision on Ukraine's membership at NATO, the Western alliance that has supported Ukraine throughout its war with Russia, with member states supplying it with weapons.

"The door is open a crack, but this is not the time to decide now," Pistorius said late on ZDF's Maybrit Illner programme, adding that Ukraine was aware of the decision-making situation.

Pistorius said the decision of Ukraine joining the alliance could not be made just out of solidarity but "with a cool head and a hot heart. Not the other way around."

Ukraine's possible membership in NATO or the European Union will not be discussed at the fourth Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting at Ramstein US Air Base in southern Germany on Friday, the minister added.

Pistorius' comments come after NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg's first visit to Ukraine since Russia's invasion 14 months ago where he invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the NATO summit in Vilnius in July, saying Ukraine's NATO membership bid and robust security guarantees for the country will be high up on the summit's agenda.

