NATO warns the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut might fall to Russia in the coming days following months of intense fighting, part of broader and gruelling conflict — now in its 379th day.

Three Russian rockets launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region are seen at dawn in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, March 9, 2023 [Vadim Belikov/ AP] (AP)

Thursday, March 9, 2023

Russian strikes targeting energy infrastructure were reported across Ukraine, as fighting for control of the eastern city of Bakhmut raged on.

In the northeastern region of Kharkiv on the Russian border, governor Oleg Synegubov said there had been 15 strikes.

"The occupiers once again targeted critical infrastructure facilities," he said on social media.

Synegubov added that information on victims and the scale of the damage was being "clarified".

In the region's main city of Kharkiv, mayor Igor Terekhov said "energy infrastructure" had been targeted and there were "problems" with electricity in some parts of the city.

In the southwestern region of Odesa, governor Maksym Marchenko said "missiles hit the energy infrastructure of the region as well as damaged residential buildings" following a "massive missile strike".

"Fortunately, there were no casualties," he said, adding that "power supply restrictions" were in place.

0546 GMT - Ukrainian nuclear plant without power after strike

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been left without electricity supply following a Russian strike and is currently running on diesel generators, the country's nuclear energy operator said on Thursday.

"The last line of communication between the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP and the Ukrainian power system was cut off as a result of rocket attacks," Energoatom said in a statement.

0540 GMT - Electricity supply cut

Approximately 15 percent of electricity consumers are currently without power, Kiev Mayor Vitalii Klychko has confirmed.

"Explosions in Holosiyivsky District. All emergency services headed to the area. As a result of the rocket attack, electricity crews have put in place emergency technical shut-offs in Kiev"

0535 GMT - Kiev mayor confirms another explosion

Kiev Mayor Vitalii Klychko has confirmed that there has been another explosion in the city's Svyatoshyn district, adding that there were “two victims”.

Zeleksnkiy spokesperson Iuliia Mendel referred to the two victims as "wounded".

⚡️There are two wounded as a result of the explosion in Svyatoshinsky district of Kyiv after russian attack - mayor @Vitaliy_Klychko #StandWithUkraine — Iuliia Mendel (@IuliiaMendel) March 9, 2023

0400 GMT - Kiev mayor reports explosions in wave of strikes on Ukraine

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the Ukrainian capital, amid a wave of strikes across different parts of the country.

"Explosions in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital. All services are heading to the spot," Klitschko said on social media, referring to a southern area of the city.

0100 GMT - Intense Russian attacks on Bakhmut

Ukraine's military has said it managed to push back intense Russian attacks on the city of Bakhmut despite a Russian claim of control over its eastern half and the NATO chief's warning that the city could fall in the next few days.

"The enemy continued its attacks and has shown no sign of a letup in storming the city of Bakhmut," the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on Facebook.

"Our defenders repelled attacks on Bakhmut and on surrounding communities."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a nightly video address of the battle for Bakhmut and the surrounding Donbass region: "This is our first priority."

