Security forces detain more than 1,300 people in Russia at protests denouncing mobilisation, a rights group says, as President Putin orders Russia's first military draft since WW2 and fighting in Ukraine enters its 211th day.

Zelenskyy tells UN General Assembly his country would prevail in repelling Russia's attack. (Reuters)

Thursday, September 22, 2022

Zelenskyy: Russia not serious about ending Ukraine war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested that Russia's decision to mobilise some reservists showed that Moscow isn't serious about negotiating an end to its nearly seven-month-long war.

Speaking by video to the UN General Assembly meeting of world leaders hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement, Zelenskyy insisted his country would prevail in repelling Russia's attack and forcing its troops out, and also urged the United Nations to strip Russia of its veto power on the Security Council.

Zelenskyy suggested any Russian talk of negotiations is only a delaying tactic, and that Moscow's actions speak louder than its words. "They talk about the talks but announce military mobilisation. They talk about the talks but announce pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine," he said.

Erdogan: Russia, Ukraine swap 200 POWs under Türkiye's mediation



Ukraine and Russia have exchanged more than 200 prisoners of war as a result of Türkiye's mediation and diplomatic traffic conducted with Russia and Ukraine's presidents, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced.

Erdogan told reporters in New York City on Wednesday that the prisoner exchange under Türkiye's mediation was an "important step" towards ending the conflict between the two countries.

"I would also like to thank all my friends who contributed to this process," he said while thanking his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukraine releases pictures of five of its sodliers captured by Russia. They were brought to Türkiye to be transferred to Ukraine under the Ankara-brokered swap deal



Ukraine releases pictures of five of its sodliers captured by Russia. They were brought to Türkiye to be transferred to Ukraine under the Ankara-brokered swap deal

Ukraine confirms exchange of 215 prisoners of war

Ukraine has confirmed the exchange of a record-high 215 imprisoned soldiers with Russia, including fighters who led the defence of Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks that became an icon of Ukrainian resistance.

"We have managed to liberate 215 people," the Ukraine presidency's chief of staff Andriy Yermak announced on television.

