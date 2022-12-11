Fast News

Russia has turned eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut into ruins, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alleges, while Ukraine's military reports missile, rocket and air strikes in multiple parts of the country as fighting enters its 290th day.

Ukrainian service members carry weapons in Bakhmut, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Donetsk region. (Reuters)

Sunday, December 11, 2022

Zelenskyy: More than 1.5 million people without power in Odessa

Over 1.5 million people were without power in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa after a night attack by Russian "kamikaze drones", President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

The region's energy authority warned that repairs after the Friday strikes would take weeks, perhaps up to three months.

"After the night strike by Iranian drones, Odessa and other cities and villages of the region are in darkness," Zelenskyy said.

"As of now, more than one and a half million people in Odessa region are without electricity."

