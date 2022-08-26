Fast News

US warns Russia against diverting energy from a nuclear plant that Kiev says was cut off from its grid, as calls for an independent inspection of the facility mount and fighting enters its 184th day.

Since the Ankara-brokered deal on August 1, more than 850,000 tons of agricultural products have been exported from Ukraine. (AP Archive)

Friday, August 26, 2022

Türkiye: Four more grain ships leave Ukraine

Four more ships have left Ukrainian ports under the Türkiye-brokered grain deal, the Turkish National Defence Ministry said, noting that the shipments are continuing as planned.

"Five ships inspected (in Istanbul) also left for Ukraine," it said in a statement.

On Thursday, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said that since the first ship left Ukraine under the Ankara-brokered deal on August 1, a total of 39 ships with more than 850,000 tons of agricultural products have left ports.

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant still disconnected from grid: Ukraine's Energoatom

All six reactors of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine are still disconnected from Ukraine's electricity grid, state nuclear company Energoatom said, a day after nearby fires allegedly caused by shelling caused the plant to go offline.

However, the company said there were currently no issues with the plant's machinery or its safety systems, adding that work was ongoing to restore grid connection to the plant's two functioning reactors.

IAEA mission seeks to visit Zaporizhzhia plant amid concerns

A mission from the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency is expected to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant next week after it was temporarily knocked offline and more shelling was reported in the area overnight, Ukrainian officials said.

Fire damage to a transmission line at Europe's largest nuclear plant caused a blackout across the region on Thursday and heightened fears of a catastrophe in a country still haunted by the Chernobyl disaster in 1986.

As Ukraine marked its independence from the collapsed Soviet Union on Wednesday, the UN Security Council convened to address the situation on the ground. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also spoke, calling on Russia to end its 'nuclear blackmail' pic.twitter.com/EZYtzCppm0 — TRT World (@trtworld) August 25, 2022

US warns Moscow not to divert power from Ukraine nuclear plant

Washington has warned Russia against diverting energy from a nuclear plant Kiev says was cut off from its grid, as calls for an independent inspection of the facility mount.

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is under occupation by Moscow's troops and was disconnected from the national power supply on Thursday, the state energy operator said.

The United States cautioned Russia against redirecting energy from the site.

"The electricity that it produces rightly belongs to Ukraine and any attempt to disconnect the plant from the Ukrainian power grid and redirect to occupied areas is unacceptable," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

EU warns those "responsible for Russian rocket terror will be held accountable"

The death toll from an air strike on a train station in central Ukraine rose to 25, as the EU warned those "responsible for Russian rocket terror will be held accountable".

Russia issued a counter-claim saying it targeted soldiers and killed 200 Ukrainian servicemen in the attack Wednesday on a rail hub in Chaplyne city of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell "strongly" condemned "another heinous attack by Russia on civilians".

Source: AFP