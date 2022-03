Fast News

Russia and Ukraine fail to make breakthrough in their first top-level talks since Moscow's incursions two weeks ago, as Russian forces advance on Kiev, part of a wider multi-front assault, now in its 16th day.

Stripping most favored nation status from Russia would allow the US and allies to impose higher tariffs on some Russian imports, increasing the isolation of the Russian economy. (AP)

Friday, March 11, 2022

US, allies to revoke Russia's favoured trade status

President Joe Biden has announced the US will dramatically downgrade its trade status with Russia as punishment for its attacks in Ukraine.

The broad trade shift, which revokes the “most favored nation” status for Russia, is being taken in coordination with the European Union and Group of Seven countries.

"The free world is coming together to confront Putin," Biden said from the Roosevelt Room of the White House, adding the US will ban imports of Russian seafood, alcohol and diamonds.

Zelenskyy agreed more defence, sanctions support with Biden

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he spoke to Biden and they agreed on further support for Ukraine's defence and more sanctions against Russia.

"Gave him the assessment of the situation on the battlefield, informed about the crimes of Russia against the civilian population. We agreed on further steps to support the defense of Ukraine and increase sanctions against Russia," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

Ukraine: Situation in besieged Mariupol is critical

The situation in the encircled Ukrainian city of Mariupol is critical and it is not clear whether eight trucks carrying humanitarian aid will be able to reach the southern port on Friday, Ukraine's Interior Ministry Adviser Vadym Denysenko has said.

Meanwhile, the country's Deputy Interior Minister Yevheniy Yenin said in a televised interview that Russia is trying everything possible to drag Belarus into its 16-day assault on Ukraine.

"We also understand that the Belarusian government has been doing everything possible to avoid joining this war," Yenin added.

Russia’s attack on Ukraine has sent commodity prices soaring to new highs. With the two warring countries accounting for 30% of world’s traded wheat, food inflation threatens everyone but especially those in poor countries.



Russia: Ukraine agreed to only two of 10 humanitarian corridors proposed by Moscow

Ukraine has agreed to only two of 10 humanitarian corridors proposed by Russia, and none of the proposed corridors into Russia, Tass news agency reported citing the Russian defence ministry.

The ministry also said that the southern port city of Mariupol, where attempts to establish a local ceasefire have failed so far, was now completely surrounded, with all bridges and roads into the city destroyed or mined by Ukrainian forces, Tass reported.

It was not possible to independently confirm the situation on the ground.

EU to boost military support to Kiev, mulling new sanctions

European Union leaders have said they will continue applying pressure on Russia by devising a new set of sanctions to punish Moscow for its attacks on Ukraine.

The EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said the 27 officials taking part at two-day summit outside Paris will agree to inject an extra $549 million into the fund for military aid to Ukraine, as Russia widens its military offensive.

“I made the proposal to double our contribution,” Borrell said. “This is what we are going to do, and I am sure that the leaders will approve it this morning. And it is going to be done immediately. Now it flows quickly.”

Macron threatens further 'massive sanctions' against Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned Russia it faces further major economic punishment if the Kremlin presses on with its attacks in Ukraine.

"If things continue in the military way... we will take further sanctions, including massive sanctions," Macron said after a summit of EU leaders at the Palace of Versailles.

He also said the Russian attacks will "deeply destabilise" food supplies in Europe and Africa as some of the world's most fertile agricultural land goes unplanted.

Russian regulator cracks down on Instagram

Russia’s communications and media regulator has restricted national access to Instagram because the platform is spreading “calls to commit violent acts against Russian citizens, including military personnel.”

The regulator, called Roskomnadzor, took the step as Russia presses ahead with its attacks in Ukraine.

Canada slaps new sanctions on Russian oligarchs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that Canada is imposing new sanctions on Russian oligarchs including Roman Abramovich in punishment for President Vladimir Putin's attacks in Ukraine.

Speaking in Warsaw, Trudeau said the billionaire owner of Chelsea football club and four other individuals would "be prevented from dealings in Canada and their assets will be frozen."

EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen:



Up to 200,000 refugees from Ukraine arrive in Czech Republic

Prague City Hall has started readying temporary accommodation for a surge in refugees from Ukraine after the Czech capital ran out of housing options for them.

The government estimates that up to 200,000 refugees — 55 percent of them children — have arrived in the Czech Republic, a European Union and NATO member that doesn’t border Ukraine.

Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib has asked the heads of 22 city districts to prepare at least 100 beds each in school gyms and also provide food for the refugees there.

Germany: G7 urges countries not to restrict food exports

Germany's agriculture minister Cem Ozdemir has said he was "very concerned" about countries limiting food exports over the Ukraine conflict after a meeting with his counterparts from the Group of Seven industrialised nations.

"We call upon all countries to keep their food and agricultural markets open and to take precautions against unjustified restrictive export measures," the G7 agriculture ministers said in a joint statement.

Türkiye moving Kiev embassy to Chernivtsi

Türkiye is moving its embassy in Kiev to the city of Chernivtsi amid reports of a planned Russian assault on the Ukrainian capital, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Tanju Bilgic was quoted as saying by state media.

Ankara has been working to evacuate its citizens stranded by the fighting across Ukraine.

Erdogan: World should have spoken up in 2014

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has suggested that the conflict in Ukraine could have been avoided had the world spoken out against Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea.

"Would we have faced such a picture if the West, the whole world, had raised their voices?" Erdogan asked. "Those who remained silent in the face of Crimea's invasion are now saying some things."

Erdogan spoke at a diplomacy forum near the Türkiye's Mediterranean city of Antalya, where the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met a day earlier for talks facilitated by Türkiye's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Erdogan said Türkiye would continue its efforts for peace.

Türkiye’s President at Antalya Diplomacy Forum:



- International system once again failed during Ukraine crisis

- UN structure is unjust, no democracy among members

Over '2.5M refugees' from Ukraine

The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine since Russia launched its attacks on its neighbour has crossed 2.5 million, the UN refugee agency said.

"The UN estimates that there are now at least 2 million internally displaced people," in Ukraine, UNHCR spokesman Matthew Saltmarsh said at a news conference at Ukraine's border with Poland.

"The total number of refugees has just passed 2.5 million ... an unprecedented flow of people in Europe, certainly the most since the World War II."

Zelenskyy slams Russia deploying Syria mercenaries to Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russia was hiring "murderers" from Syria to fight in Ukraine after Moscow said fighters from the war-torn nation would be allowed to join its forces.

"It's a war with a very stubborn enemy... who has decided to hire mercenaries against our citizens. Murderers from Syria, a country where everything has been destroyed... like they are doing here to us," he said in a video statement on Telegram.

Chernobyl plant 'still without external power supply'

Ukraine's state nuclear power regulator has said the electricity supply to the Chernobyl nuclear power station had not yet been restored, despite Russia's energy ministry saying it was.

Ukraine has warned of an increased risk of a radiation leak if the high-voltage power line, damaged in fighting, is not repaired to the plant, which is occupied by Russian forces.

"Attempts to restore the external power supply to the site are in progress," the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine said in a statement. When the external electricity supply is severed, an emergency diesel generator kicks in.

Ukraine: Russian advances 'stalled'

Russian territorial advances in Ukraine have stalled and the Russian armed forces have made no progress in the last 24 hours, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said.

"Our opponent has been halted in practically every direction by air strikes, rocket fire and ground attacks," he told a news briefing.

Ukraine’s armed forces had staged counter-attacks near the capital Kiev, and Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, he said.

Finland calls for humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

Finland's President SauliNiinisto and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have discussed the need for humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians in Ukraine in a phone call, the Finnish president's office said in a statement.

Nestle halts non-essential food exports, imports to Russia

Nestle has stopped exporting and importing non-essential food items such as Nespresso coffee or S.Pellegrino water from and to Russia, a spokesperson told Reuters.

The Swiss food group had said already that it was halting investment in Russia.

UN: 564 civilians killed so far in Ukraine



The UN human rights office (OHCHR) has confirmed the deaths of 564 civilians in Ukraine since February 24, including 41 children.

The real toll is thought to be considerably higher since it has not yet been able to corroborate reports from areas where intense hostilities are ongoing, OHCHR said.

Most died from the use of explosive weapons, including heavy artillery shelling, missile and air strikes, it added.

Russia fired '328 cruise missiles' at Ukrainian communities

The commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces has said that Russia launched 328 cruise missiles at Ukrainian cities, towns and villages since the start of its attacks on February 24.

"This bloody crime of (Russian president) Putin's regime isa blatant violation of the international humanitarian law," General Valeriy Zaluzhny said in an online post.

Russia has denied targeting civilians during what it calls its “special operation” in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine is on course for victory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Ukraine reached a strategic turning point in its conflict with Russia, but cautioned that it was not possible to say how long fighting would continue.

"It is impossible to say how many days we still have to free Ukrainian land. But we can say we will do it. For we have already reached a strategic turning point," he said in a televised address, urging the international community to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

He also said the European Union "should do more" for his embattled country, a day after EU leaders doused its hopes of quick accession to the bloc.

Spain to send more weapons to Ukraine



The Spanish government has said it would send a new shipment of weapons to Ukraine in light of Russia's attacks, without detailing what would be supplied.

Asked about the nature of the new shipment to Kiev, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, refused to give specifics.

But he insisted it was "to help Ukraine and its army defend its independence, its sovereignty and above all to protect defenceless civilians".

Home for disabled near Kharkiv 'hit by Russian strikes'

A care home for disabled people near Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine has been hit by Russian air strikes, a local official said, without causing any fatalities according to an initial toll.

"The enemy today hit a specialised establishment for disabled people near Oskil," regional official Oleg Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

There were 330 people in the building at the time of the attack, he said, including 10 who required wheelchairs and 50 with reduced mobility.

"Luckily, there are no victims," the emergency services said in a statement later, but added that the building's second and third floors had been damaged.

Putin sees some 'positive shifts' in Russia-Ukraine talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that there were some "positive shifts" in talks between his country and Ukraine, two weeks into Moscow's military campaign.

"There are certain positive shifts, negotiators from our side reported to me," Putin told his Belarus counterpart Alexander Lukashenko during a televised meeting in Moscow.

He added that negotiations are "now being held on an almost daily basis."

Biden will announce Russia to be stripped of trade status

US President Joe Biden is set to announce that he wants to strip Russia of its "most favoured nation" trade status, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Final approval on the new measure in response to Russian attacks in Ukraine — to be taken in coordination with the G7 countries and the European Union — will be decided by Congress, the source added.

Most favoured nation (MFN) is an international trade status accorded by one state to another, and means the country which is the recipient must nominally receive equal trade advantages.

Moscow opens criminal case against Meta

Russia has said it was opening a criminal case against Meta for "calling for the murder" of Russians, saying the parent company of Facebook and Instagram had relaxed its rules on violent messages aimed at the Russia's army and leaders.

Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it was launching an investigation "due to illegal calls for the murder of Russian nationals by employees of the American company Meta."

Russia's General Prosecutor's Office also requested that the internet giant be branded "extremist" and called for Instagram to be blocked in the country.

Kazakh, Turkish carriers suspend Russia flights

Kazakhstan's national airline Air Astana and Turkish airline Pegasus Airlines have temporarily suspended flights to Russia.

The companies made the decision because of uncertainties over insurance of aircraft bound for Russia, they said in separate press releases.

Flights to Türkiye and Kazakhstan have been some of the few routes out of Russia, since most European countries closed their airspace to Russian aircraft.

German broadcasters ARD, ZDF resume reporting from Russia

German public broadcasters ARD and ZDF have said they were resuming reporting from Russia, after a pause to examine the consequences of Moscow's tough new media laws.

The broadcasters had halted reporting from their Moscow studios after Russian lawmakers voted to impose jail terms on media publishing what Russia deemed was "fake news" about the army.

Following consultation with partners in the European broadcasting network, the German TV stations said that they would return to the studios in the Russian capital to report about the "political, economic and societal situation in Russia".

⚡️ Day 16, Russia widens military offensive in Ukraine:

- 🇷🇺 strikes on 🇺🇦 military airports in Lutsk, Ivano-Frankivsk

- Warfront near Kiev expands

- 🇷🇺 forces hit hospital in Kharkiv, 48 schools destroyed



Syrians can volunteer to fight for Russia in Ukraine - Kremlin

The Kremlin said that fighters from Syria and the Middle East would be allowed to fight for Russia in Ukraine, after President Vladimir Putin backed a plan to send volunteers to battle there.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia's defence minister had said that "most of those who want and who asked (to fight) are citizens of Middle East countries and Syrians".

Russia was a key partner to Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad when war broke out, rallying to his side in the conflict in 2015 and turning the tide of the fighting in the regime's favour.

Eastern Europe's aid effort under strain as Ukraine refugees keep arriving

Eastern Europe's volunteer-driven aid effort to help Ukrainians was showing signs of strains, with some cities running out of accommodation as the number of refugees passed 2.5 million and fierce fighting continued unabated.

Relief work in frontline states - Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary and Moldova - has mainly been shouldered by ordinary citizens volunteering to drive, cook or house refugees, with the help of non-governmental organisations and local authorities.

But with the attack now in its third week and the number of refugees continuing to swell, it is becoming increasingly difficult to provide sufficient help.

EU's eastern members push for firmer accession promise to Ukraine

European Union leaders from some eastern members states called for a firmer promise that Ukraine will one day join the bloc, exposing fractures in its united front against Russia's offensive.

As EU countries slapped sanctions on Russia and rallied support for Ukraine, Kiev requested last month accelerated accession to the European Union, a complicated process that usually take years.

In response, EU leaders meeting at France's Versailles chateau asked the European Commission to give its opinion on the request, saying in a joint declaration that "Ukraine belongs to our European family".

The UK sanctioned more oligarchs and moguls to punish Russia for waging a brutal offensive against Ukraine, including Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich who can sell the club but not profit from it.



Ukraine says 78 children have been killed in Russian attacks

At least 78 children have been killed in Ukraine since Russian attack, Ukrainian human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said on Friday.

She said fighting around the southern city of Mariupol, the eastern town of Volnovakha and the town of Irpin in the Kyiv region meant the authorities had not been able to establish how many people had been killed or wounded in those places.

UK sanctions Russian lawmakers who supported Ukraine breakaway regions

Britain announced asset freezes and travel bans on 386 members of the Russian Duma who voted for the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

"Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has today sanctioned 386 members of the Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, for their support for the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The new sanctions will ban those listed from travelling to the UK, accessing assets held within the UK and doing business here."

Ukraine halts half of world's neon output for chips, clouding outlook

Ukraine's two leading suppliers of neon, which produce about half the world's supply of the key ingredient for making chips, have halted their operations as Moscow has sharpened its attack on the country, threatening to raise prices and aggravate the semiconductor shortage.

Some 45-54 percent of the world's semiconductor grade neon, critical for the lasers used to make chips, comes from two Ukrainian companies, Ingas and Cryoin, according to Reuters calculations based on figures from the companies and market research firm Techcet.

Global neon consumption for chip production reached about 540 metric tons last year, Techcet estimates.

Putin backs plans to send volunteer fighters to combat zones in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has backed plans to allow volunteers, including from abroad, to fight in Ukraine, where he has sent thousands of Russian troops in what he calls a "special military operation".

"If you see that there are people who want on a voluntary basis (to help east Ukraine's separatists), then you need to meet them halfway and help them move to combat zones," Putin told Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during a televised security council meeting.

According to Shoigu, more than 16,000 volunteers – mostly from the Middle East – have appealed to join the military action.

Forty-eight schools destroyed in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv – mayor

The eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv is under relentless bombardment from Russian forces, the city's mayor said in a televised interview.

"As of today, 48 (of the city's) schools have been destroyed," said Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

The city has a peacetime population of about 1.4 million.

NATO chief: Türkiye a highly valued NATO ally

Türkiye is a highly valued NATO ally, plays key role in fight against terrorism, Secretary-General Stoltenberg tells Anadolu News Agency.

Stoltenberg commended Türkiye on facilitating diplomatic, political processes that can lead to peaceful discussions between Ukraine, Russia.

"NATO stands united partly in imposing unprecedented costs on Russia through economic sanctions we haven't seen before," he said.

"NATO understands frustration in Ukraine, but also thinks that escalation beyond Ukrainian borders will actually just cause even more suffering, more death," Stoltenberg added.

Suspected Soviet-era drone crashes in Zagreb

An unidentified flying device, which local media reported could be a Soviet-era drone, crashed in the Croatian capital Zagreb, police said.

Several parked vehicles were damaged in the accident that occurred around 9:00 pm (2200 GMT) Thursday, but there were no reports of anyone injured, an interior ministry statement said.

Police rushed to the scene after residents reported that they "felt a detonation preceded by a fall of an object from the sky", the statement said.

Kazakh, Turkish carriers suspend Russia flights

Kazakhstan's national airline Air Astana and Turkish budget airline Pegasus Airlines said they were temporarily suspending flights to Russia, following sanctions imposed on Moscow over its military incursion in Ukraine.

The companies made the decision because of uncertainties over the insurance of aircraft bound for Russia, they said in separate press releases.

Air Astana, which operates flights to several destinations in Russia said it was seeking to "restore flights as soon as possible".

Ukrainian nuclear plants stable, staff under 'psychological pressure'

All Ukrainian nuclear power stations are operating stably but staff in the Zaporizhzhia plant that was captured by Russian forces are facing psychological pressure, the Ukrainian state nuclear company Energoatom said.

Radiation levels at all plants had not changed, it said.

"Employees of the station are under strong psychological pressure from the occupiers, all staff on arrival at the station are carefully checked by armed terrorists," it said, referring to the Russian forces in Zaporizhzhia.

"All this negatively affects work and endangers nuclear and radiation safety."

European Commission aims to double military aid for Ukraine

The European Commission aims to double the EU's military aid to Ukraine and has proposed earmarking another 500 million euros for this purpose, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

"Everybody was completely aware that we have to increase our military support to Ukraine," he told reporters as he arrived for the second day of a meeting of EU leaders in Versailles. "I am sure the leaders will approve this money."

The EU is also considering imposing more sanctions on Russian oligarchs and the Russian economy, Borrell added.

UN: 2.5 million people have now fled Ukraine

Two and a half million people have fled Ukraine since Russia attacked and another two million have been internally displaced by the assault, the United Nations said.

The UN Refugee Agency's chief Filippo Grandi blamed the mass displacement on what he called a "senseless war" that began on February 24.

"The number of refugees from Ukraine – tragically – has reached today 2.5 million," UNHCR chief Grandi tweeted.

(TRTWorld)

About 222,000 evacuated to Russia from Ukraine

About 222,000 people have been evacuated to Russia from Ukraine and its two Russian-backed rebel regions, the TASS news agency said on Friday, citing an unidentified source.

Russia strikes near airports in west Ukraine

Local authorities say Russian strikes hit near airports in the western Ukrainian cities of Ivano-Frankiivsk and Lutsk, far from Russia’s main attack targets elsewhere in Ukraine.

The mayor of Ivano-Frankiivsk Ruslan Martsinkiv ordered residents in the neighbouring areas to head to shelters after an air raid alert. The mayor of Lutsk also announced an air strike near the airport. No casualties were immediately reported.

The strikes were far to the west from the main Russian offensive and could indicate new direction of the assault.

Civilian targets hit in Ukraine's Dnipro

Civilian targets came under Russian shelling in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, killing one, emergency services said, in what appeared to be the first direct attack on the city.

Early on Friday, "there were three air strikes on the city, namely hitting a kindergarten, an apartment building and a two-story shoe factory, starting a fire. One person died," the emergency services said in a statement.

Shelling was also reported Friday in Lutsk, a city in north-western Ukraine.

Russian-backed separatists capture Ukraine's Volnovakha

Russian-backed separatists have captured the Ukrainian city of Volnovakha north of the besieged Azov Sea port of Mariupol, the RIA news agency quoted Russia's defence ministry.

Volnovakha is strategically important as the northern gateway to Mariupol.

Russian forces advance on Kiev as city becomes 'fortress'

Russian troops edged closer to Kiev, as officials said the Ukrainian capital was being transformed into a "fortress" and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow of again targeting humanitarian corridors.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians remain holed up in Ukrainian cities, including besieged Mariupol, under a Russian bombing campaign after the first talks between Moscow and Kiev's top diplomats ended without any progress.

The Ukrainian military in a statement warned "the enemy is trying to eliminate the defences of the Ukrainian forces around" regions to the west and northwest of the capital "to block Kiev."

"We can't rule out a movement of the enemy to the east towards Brovary," the statement added.

US plans to revoke Russia favoured trade status

President Joe Biden will announce Friday that, along with the European Union and the Group of Seven countries, the US will move to revoke “most favoured nation” trade status for Russia over its attack on Ukraine.

That’s according to a source familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement.

Biden’s move comes as bipartisan pressure has been building in Washington to revoke what is formally known as “permanent normal trade relations” with Russia.

GOP senators urge Biden to send Polish warplanes to Ukraine

Republican US senators are imploring the Biden administration to reverse course and allow the transfer of Poland's MiG fighter jets to the Ukrainians to fight the Russian offensive, a sign the Defense Department's rejection of the offer may be running into steep resistance on Capitol Hill.

Forty GOP senators signed onto a letter from Sens. Joni Ernst of Iowa and Mitt Romney of Utah urging President Joe Biden to answer the plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who told lawmakers over the weekend that if the US could not help with a no-fly zone over his skies, it could at least send more planes for his people to defend against the attack from Russia.

“Enough talk. People are dying,” Romney said at a press conference on Capitol Hill. “Send them the planes they need.”

Ukraine: Damage so far from Russia attack tops $100B

Russian forces have so far destroyed $100 billion worth of buildings, infrastructure and other physical assets in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s economic adviser said.

Oleg Ustenko said in a statement that the offensive has also caused 50 percent of Ukrainian businesses to shut down completely.

Noting that the remaining businesses are continuing their activities with difficulty, Ustenko said the $100 billion in losses accounts for half of the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

Premier Li offers China's help for 'grave' Ukraine situation

China's premier has called the situation in Ukraine "grave" and "disconcerting" and offered Beijing's help in playing a "positive role" for peace while continuing to refuse to criticise Russia.

Li Keqiang told reporters at an annual news conference that "we support and encourage all efforts that are conducive to a peaceful settlement of the crisis."

"The pressing task now is to prevent tension from escalating or even getting out of control," Li said, adding it is important to support Russia and Ukraine in ceasefire talks.

“[Afghan people] must be wondering what makes their humanitarian crisis so unimportant. Is it the colour of their skin?”



US Senate gives final approval to $13.6 billion Ukraine aid

A $13.6 billion emergency package of military and humanitarian aid for besieged Ukraine and its European allies has easily won final Congressional approval.

Around half of the $13.6 billion measure was for arming and equipping Ukraine and the Pentagon's costs for sending US troops to other Eastern European nations skittish about the warfare next door.

Much of the rest included humanitarian and economic assistance, strengthening regional allies' defences and protecting their energy supplies and cybersecurity needs.

Ukraine told to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread

The World Health Organization has advised Ukraine to destroy high-threat pathogens housed in the country's public health laboratories to prevent "any potential spills" that would spread disease among the population, the agency told Reuters news agency, as Russia's movement of troops into Ukraine and bombardment of its cities raises risk.

Like many other countries, Ukraine has public health laboratories researching how to mitigate the threats of dangerous diseases affecting both animals and humans including, most recently, Covid-19. Its labs have received support from the United States, the European Union and the WHO.

"WHO has strongly recommended to the Ministry of Health in Ukraine and other responsible bodies to destroy high-threat pathogens to prevent any potential spills," the WHO, a United Nations agency, said.

