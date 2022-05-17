Fast News

Ukrainian forces holed up in the last stronghold in the besieged port of Mariupol continue to evacuate and appear to cede control of the city to Russia after months of bombardment as the conflict enters its 83rd day.

The mission to defend the besieged Azovstal steel plant by "the heroes of our time" in the strategic southern port of Mariupol is over, according to Ukraine's military command. (AP)

Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Russian troops shell military facility in Ukraine’s Lviv region

Russian troops have shelled a military facility in Yavoriv district in western Ukraine’s Lviv region not far from the border with Poland.

In a post on his Telegram channel, Maxim Kozitsky, head of the Lviv regional administration, said that the region’s air defence was activated during the attack. Detailed information about the incident will be given later in the day.

The mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi, also called on citizens to be aware of air raid sirens and to protect themselves.

Russian governor: Border village draws Ukrainian fire; no injuries



A village in Russia's western province of Kursk bordering Ukraine came under Ukrainian fire on Tuesday, regional governor Roman Starovoit said, but there were no injuries, although three houses and a school were hit.

Russian border guards returned fire to quell the shooting from large-calibre weapons on the border village of Alekseyevka, Starovoit wrote on messaging app Telegram.

Rescue mission under way at Azovstal as hundreds evacuated

Ukrainian authorities said a rescue mission to extract the last defenders of the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol was under way, after hundreds of soldiers were evacuated in an earlier operation.

More than 260 fighters were evacuated through humanitarian corridors to areas under Russian and Moscow-backed separatists' control, with Ukraine's defence ministry saying a further "exchange procedure" would take place later.

"As for the defenders who still remain on the territory of Azovstal, all necessary rescue measures are being taken by our state," the ministry said in a Telegram message.

Some of injured Ukrainian soldiers at Azovstal steel plant evacuated and taken to Russian controlled territory pic.twitter.com/wmMIna4BWO — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) May 17, 2022

Ukraine ends mission to defend Azovstal steel plant

Ukraine's military command has said that the mission to defend the besieged Azovstal steel plant by "the heroes of our time" in the strategic southern port of Mariupol is over and pledged to rescue servicemen still trapped inside.

"The 'Mariupol' garrison has fulfilled its combat mission," the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in a statement early on Tuesday. "The supreme military command ordered the commanders of the units stationed at Azovstal to save the lives of the personnel... Defenders of Mariupol are the heroes of our time."

A total of 53 injured servicemen were evacuated to a hospital in Novoazovsk, east of Mariupol, and a further 211 were taken to another point, Ukraine's deputy defence minister said.

IFRC slams Europe over Ukraine refugee preference

The head of the world's largest humanitarian network has said that Europe's speedy acceptance of millions of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s aggression demonstrates its "double standard" in dealing with people fleeing violence in Africa, the Middle East and elsewhere who cross the Mediterranean Sea and are not welcomed.

Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), told a news conference he doesn't think there is any difference between someone fleeing eastern Ukraine's Donbass region and someone escaping from the Boko Haram group in Nigeria.

"Those who are fleeing violence, those who are seeking protection, should be treated equally," said Rocca, adding that "we hoped that the Ukrainian crisis would have been a turning point in the European migration policies. But unfortunately, this was not the case." More than 6 million people have fled Ukraine and been welcomed with "open arms" by European neighbours.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies