Russia vows its offensive in Ukraine would continue until its goals are fulfilled in the face of stiff Ukrainian opposition and significant losses in the ongoing fighting – now in its 49th day.

French forensics investigators stand next to a mass grave in the town of Bucha, in the Kiev region on April 12, 2022. (Reuters)

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Ukraine: Over 720 killed in Bucha and other Kiev suburbs

More than 720 people have been killed in Bucha and other Kiev suburbs that were occupied by Russian troops and more than 200 are considered missing, the Interior Ministry has said.

In Bucha alone, Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk said 403 bodies had been found and the toll could rise as minesweepers comb the area.

Ukraine's prosecutor general's office said it was also looking into events in the Brovary district, which lies to the northeast.

Authorities said the bodies of six civilians were found with gunshot wounds in a basement in the village of Shevchenkove and Russian forces are believed to be responsible.

US, allies' goal is to make Russia 'less able to project power in the future'

The United States and its allies are pushing ahead with sanctions aimed at forcing Vladimir Putin to spend Russia's money propping up its economy rather than sustaining its "war machine" for the fight in Ukraine, a top Treasury Department official has said.

Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, one of the main US coordinators on the Russian sanctions strategy, said in an interview with The Associated Press that the goal is to make Russia "less able to project power in the future."

On the same day that inflation notched its steepest increase in decades, Adeyemo said reducing supply chain backlogs and managing the pandemic is key to bringing down soaring prices that he related to the ongoing land offensive in Ukraine, which has contributed to rising energy costs.

Zelenskyy proposes swapping pro-Russian politician for prisoners

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed swapping senior pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk for male and female prisoners being held by Moscow's forces.

In an early-morning address, he said it was "important for our security forces and military forces to consider such a possibility."

Ukraine's security services on Tuesday said they had arrested Medvedchuk, who is President Vladimir Putin's closest and most influential ally in Ukraine.

Biden: Russian assault a 'genocide,' trying to 'wipe out' Ukraine

President Joe Biden has said Russia's offensive in Ukraine amounted to "genocide," accusing President Vladimir Putin of trying to "wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian."

"Yes, I called it genocide," he told reporters in Iowa shortly before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington. "It's become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian."

At an earlier event in Menlo, Iowa, addressing spiking energy prices resulting from the offensive, Biden had implied that he thought Putin was carrying out "genocide" against Ukraine but offered no details.

