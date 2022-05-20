Fast News

Ukraine's Donbass region, focus of recent Russian offensives, has been destroyed, President Zelenskyy says, while some of the world's richest countries pledge to bolster Kiev with billions of dollars as fighting enters its 86th day.

Twelve were killed in the town of Severodonetsk, regional governor said. (Reuters)

Friday, May 20, 2022

Russian shelling in Ukraine’s Luhansk kills 13

Russian shelling in Ukraine's eastern region of Luhansk has killed 13 civilians over the past 24 hours, regional governor Serhiy Gaidai says.

Twelve were killed in the town of Severodonetsk, where a Russian assault has been unsuccessful and more than 60 houses were destroyed across the region. he said.

The town and the city of Lysychansk are in an area where Russian troops have launched an offensive.

Russia likely to reinforce operations in Donbass: UK

Russia is likely to reinforce its operations in the industrial Donbass region once they secure the city of Mariupol, British military intelligence says.

As many as 1,700 soldiers are likely to have surrendered at the Azovstal steel factory in Mariupol, the report added.

Moscow also said that 1,730 Ukrainian fighters had surrendered from the steel factory so far, including 771 in the past 24 hours.

Japan pledges $2.1M to secure Ukraine’s nuclear power plants

Japan has pledged nearly $2.1 million to support activities of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to ensure the safety of nuclear power plants in Ukraine.

Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said at a joint press conference in Tokyo after a meeting that they agreed to continue co-operation in ensuring the security of nuclear power plants in Ukraine.

Japan is funding the dispatch of IAEA experts and necessary equipment for the Ukrainian nuclear facilities, said Hayashi.

Countries allied with the West have expelled 463 Russian diplomats as yet over the Ukraine war, an act reciprocated by Moscow by making at least 293 foreign diplomats persona non grata.



We look at the number of ambassadors and envoys kicked out by both sides 👇 pic.twitter.com/YOBl8OjRV9 — TRT World (@trtworld) May 19, 2022

EU exploring ways to use Russian oligarchs' frozen assets to rebuild Ukraine

The European Union is looking into ways of using the frozen assets of Russian oligarchs to fund the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said.

The commission proposed on Wednesday a multi-billion dollar loan to Ukraine to keep the country going as it struggles to fend off the Russian assault and wants to set up a reconstruction facility after the assault.

"Our lawyers are working intensively on finding possible ways of using frozen assets of the oligarchs for the rebuilding of Ukraine. "I think Russia should also make its contribution," she told ZDF television.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies